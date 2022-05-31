U.S. markets closed

Kennametal to Virtually Attend Loop Capital Investor Conference

In this article:
PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will virtually attend the Loop Capital Investor Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When:   

Thursday, June 2, 2022



Attendees:   

Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations


About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube##

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-virtually-attend-loop-capital-investor-conference-301558418.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

