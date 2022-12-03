U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    -0.88 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.53 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2710
    -1.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,034.74
    +112.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Kennected CEO Speaks at Web Summit 2022 Amidst Highly Positive Testimonials

Kennected
·4 min read

Indianapolis, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Kennected, a company that offers an SaaS-based marketing software for lead generation, is proud to announce that CEO and co-founder Devin Johnson recently spoke at the Web Summit 2022. Recently, they had also proudly announced Kennected's rave reviews that they have been receiving on various platforms, including Issuu, SourceForge, LeadGen, and GetApp. At the Web Summit, Devin Johnson shared the stage with some of the most well-known people in marketing as the conference is about emerging technologies, Internet technology, and venture capitalism.

Devin Johnson emphasized that their lead gen solution can help those who are starting a business by simplifying conversations and making lead flow easy. That is why their software has been such a success because offering a way to simplify things is the foundation of a good business. For instance, Brady and Leslie Huffer provided a highly positive testimonial for Kennected because it allowed them to leverage the power of lead generation in order to transition their side hustle, which is their digital marketing agency Hey Huffers, into their primary career. They said, “In less than a year, Kennected was able to get us enough qualified leads that we could both quit our jobs and run our digital marketing agency full time.”

The Kennected lead generation automation software employs LinkedIn to automate the lead gen process. It is able to do this by using updates or shorter posts that are frequently referred to by many people and what the software does is optimize the number of engagements. This process has been found to be much more effective on LinkedIn compared to the other social networks because the LinkedIn algorithm has a much slower decay. This means that posts stay longer compared to those on other platforms.

The very positive Kennected customer reviews indicated the importance of the different features offered by the Cloud Kennect LinkedIn automation tool, such as: reporting and statistics; messaging; templates; connections; browser extension; import/export; lead quality; lead analysis; lead builder; personalization; search; contact database; user, role, and access management; and prospecting tools. These were noted in the Tekpon platform. Furthermore, the lead gen software was also observed to be most suitable for setting meetings with the business’ target audience through the LinkedIn platform. This tool is recommended for startups, small businesses, freelancers, medium businesses, and even for personal use.

It was also observed that this LinkedIn automation tool makes the marketing tasks easier. For instance, determining the target audience for a marketing campaign is made easier. In addition, it is also easier to start campaigns with follow-ups. The marketer will simply need to put in the sequences for the first, second, and third degree connections, and then enter the follow up messages plus the time delays in between messages to make them look more natural. The Kennected automation tool will then send the correct messages at the appropriate times.

The most notable feature of the Kennected lead gen tool is its ability of automate marketing tasks. This means that it will be doing those marketing tasks even while the marketer or business owner is asleep, eating, exercising, or busy with other tasks. This means that the user gets to save a lot of time, money and effort when using the Kennected lead generation software.

Founded in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company that develops and offers lead generation tools for automating the tedious marketing process of generating leads. The many years of digital marketing experience accumulated by Devin Johnson, Stephen Twomey, Cody Harvey, Elliott Drake, and Brandon Poplstein served as the foundation for the business. Their primary goal was to develop a solution that was simple and yet more effective than the conventional marketing company services. And they were indeed successful with their lead generation tool that has already benefited more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and businesses in various parts of the world in less than two years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=weuoq46UI4w

Those who would like to see why Kennected earns 5 star reviews can go to the Kennected website or contact them through the telephone.

###

For more information about Kennected, contact the company here:

Kennected
Stephen Twomey
(317) 623-4343
201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225

CONTACT: Stephen Twomey


Recommended Stories

  • Damon D'Oliveira takes home CMPA Indiescreen Award

    The Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) today announced Damon D'Oliveira and producing trio Sara Blake, Magali Gillon-Krizaj and Tyler Hagan, as the recipients of its annual Indiescreen Awards. The winners were announced at a ceremony, presented in partnership with Telefilm Canada, at the Whistler Film Festival on Friday, December 2.

  • Muda Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUDA) shareholders have earned a 8.7% CAGR over the last five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Real or artificial: Which Christmas tree is better?

    Both real and artificial trees are rising in price. One has a lower carbon footprint.

  • Investors in YHI International (SGX:BPF) have made a decent return of 79% over the past three years

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.

    As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-wes

  • Exclusive-Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's Twitter is leaning heavily on automation to moderate content, doing away with certain manual reviews and favoring restrictions on distribution rather than removing certain speech outright, its new head of trust and safety told Reuters. Twitter is also more aggressively restricting abuse-prone hashtags and search results in areas including child exploitation, regardless of potential impacts on "benign uses" of those terms, said Twitter Vice President of Trust and Safety Product Ella Irwin. "The biggest thing that's changed is the team is fully empowered to move fast and be as aggressive as possible," Irwin said on Thursday, in the first interview a Twitter executive has given since Musk's acquisition of the social media company in late October.

  • What happens to student loan debt when you die?

    In many cases, student loan debt is discharged, but that’s not always what happens.

  • Intel Ireland Hands Out Three Months' Unpaid Leave To 40% Employees As Part Of Cost Cut Drive

    Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) Irish operation doled out three months' unpaid leave to up to 2,000 staff as part of cost-cutting measures. Intel offered the workers at its manufacturing division unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" program, the Business Post reports. "Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short-term costs and offer employees attractive time off options," Intel told Reuters, adding that manufacturing talent represents a critical element of its busin

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Three Arrows Liquidators Seize $35M, Seek $30M More for 'Much Wow' Superyacht

    But the bust firm’s co-founders still aren’t cooperating, a Friday document shows.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • U.S. judge dismisses indictment against Huawei CFO that strained U.S.-China relations

    A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company's chief executive, entered an agreement with U.S. prosecutors last year for the case to be dismissed four years after her December 2018 arrest. Prosecutors accused Meng of bank fraud and other crimes for misleading HSBC Holdings Plc and other banks about Huawei's relationship with a company that operated in Iran.

  • United Airlines Close to Deal for Dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    If completed, the deal would be worth billions of dollars in revenue and mark a victory for the U.S. plane maker over its European rival Airbus.

  • Opendoor shuffles leadership, appoints new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith report that Opendoor has appointed CFO Carrie Wheeler as the company’s new CEO.

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • Biggest Wall Street Banks Are Slashing Bonuses by as Much as 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Wall Street, this year’s bleak expectations for banker bonuses are rapidly proving true, as a slump in dealmaking ends the industry’s war for talent and firms regain the upper hand in setting pay.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerStocks, T

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • When Is It Time to Retire? Readers (and I) Want to Know

    In a farewell column, Glenn Ruffenach considers how you know you’re ready to walk away, even if it’s hard to do.

  • OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerStocks, Treasuries See Jobs-Driven Selloff Sputter: Markets WrapThe Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries slashe

  • 4 numbers retirement savers need to know heading into 2023

    The past couple of years have been challenging for almost everyone invested in stocks or bonds, including anyone saving for retirement through employer-sponsored plans. With markets down across the board and historic inflation squeezing American paychecks by driving up the price of rents and groceries, Americans are dealing with financial issues we haven’t seen in a generation. According to John Hancock data, one in four (25%) of retirement savers assessed said that their finances often caused them stress in the third quarter of this year.