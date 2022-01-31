U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.50
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,614.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,541.50
    +108.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.20
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.59
    +0.77 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.02
    -2.47 (-8.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3432
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,136.32
    -944.82 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.05
    +7.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.27
    +21.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Kennedy Tax Solutions, Announces Expansion of Tax Resolution Services in Five Western States

Kennedy Tax Solutions
·4 min read

Kennedy Tax Solutions provides IRS tax resolution services including: Tax Appeals – Federal (IRS) & State Level, Tax Settlement, Unfiled Tax Returns, Tax Audit Defense, Tax Collection Defense, or any other Tax Relief issue.

Sacramento, CA, USA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dale R. Kennedy J.D., CPA, the lead tax attorney with Kennedy Tax Solutions, has for the last 30 years served Washington, Oregon, and Northern California, focusing on cities like Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Bakersfield, and Fresno. The Tax Resolution firm has now expanded its services to Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California. This expansion provides services to Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and the greater Los Angeles metro area, including Santa Ana and Riverside.

The Kennedy Tax Solutions team is headed by lead tax attorney Dale R. Kennedy J.D., CPA. Dale Kennedy is both a licensed CPA and a highly experienced tax attorney who has been helping individuals and business owners with their taxes for over 30 years. His years of experience allow him to develop solutions to some of the most complex tax issues. Kennedy Tax Solutions offers a same-day tax consultation with the lead tax attorney. In fact, Dale Kennedy says that he only needs 15 minutes with a client in a phone consultation to understand the situation and have the perfect solution in mind! Same-day appointments and Dale Kennedy's experience allow those with tax problems to find the best solution in the shortest time, saving them from many sleepless nights.

Unresolved tax matters come in a variety of shapes and sizes, such as unfiled tax returns, amounts owing that cannot be paid in a lifetime, tax audits, bankruptcy, collection issues, garnishments, and many others. There is no tax situation or tax problem that is unsolvable.

The recent wave of sweeping new tax laws and regulations has made taxation for many people too complex. Those who own a business or individuals, may find themselves in a situation where they do not file or miss years of tax returns and assume that the only solution is probably going to prison. Fortunately, even the most complex tax and related issues have a solution, and it is all down to a thorough understanding of the tax law and experience. That's where Kennedy Tax Solutions can help with complex IRS Tax Resolution, something that others may find too complex.

Tax Resolution is a competitive field that mostly consists of practitioners who dabble in tax controversy work. Many attorneys do this on a part-time basis. Some of the firms that offer Tax Relief are licensed practitioners such as enrolled agents, CPAs or attorneys, or sometimes a mix of both. The big national firms will assign an agent to represent the client, but the client has control over who that agent will be and has no idea what that individual's skill set is. Dale Kennedy has been doing tax resolution services for over 30 years! He will personally handle your tax problem!

“Because I AM both an Accountant and an Attorney, I will have a more thorough understanding of your problem, and I can more effectively achieve the solution that you need. I have more training and a larger set of tools in my toolbox to craft that ideal solution for your tax problem. As an Attorney, I will be your advocate, zealously advocating for your interests. I understand tax procedure, precedent, and the law to my client’s advantage while protecting your right to a fair and balanced outcome for your tax problem.” Said Dale R. Kennedy J.D., CPA

He added, “All I need is 15 minutes in a phone consultation to understand your situation and I will have the perfect solution in mind. Give me a call Right Now and leave your worrisome tax problems in my capable hands. Then go back to enjoying your life again!”

Readers can find out more about Kennedy Tax Solutions and view the expanded service areas by visiting the Kennedy Tax Solutions official website at https://kennedytaxsolutions.com/

About the Firm:

Kennedy Tax Solutions has been successfully solving complex tax problems for individual taxpayers and businesses for over 30 years. As an Accountant for more than 30 years, Dale Kennedy has handled everything an accountant deals with regarding the IRS and state tax authorities. As an attorney for over 25 years, Dale Kennedy has been involved in tax matters, including appeals, tax court, and administrative hearings advocating for clients. This includes the nuts and bolts of litigation leading to a favorable outcome for his clients. Dale Kennedy is authorized to practice federal tax law in all 50 US states and if needed can take your case all the way to the United States Supreme Court!.

Website: https://kennedytaxsolutions.com/

Video URL: https://vimeo.com/491415708

CONTACT: Name: Dale R. Kennedy J.D., CPA Organization: Kennedy Tax Solutions Phone: 877-767-1325


