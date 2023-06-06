Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.24

The board of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share on the 6th of July. This means the annual payment is 6.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 86.3% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Although it's important to note that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Earnings growth isn't particularly strong, and if the company isn't able to become profitable fairly soon, the dividend could come under pressure.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here