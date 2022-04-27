U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,206.50
    +36.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,487.00
    +327.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,131.00
    +115.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.50
    +12.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.83
    +0.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    -7.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +3.74 (+13.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9090
    +0.6990 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,056.18
    -1,572.22 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.73
    -35.15 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.76
    +20.57 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Kennon Products Releases Revolutionary Suicide Prevention Door for Medical Health Facilities

·3 min read

SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As medical facilities across the US strengthen efforts to make healthcare environments safer, industry pioneer Kennon Products has introduced its second-generation in-room Soft Suicide Prevention Door (SSPD), the Kennon SSPD Door 2.0.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and the rate has risen in recent years, in clinical settings. In the healthcare environment, patient rooms and bathrooms can contain features that patients use to attempt suicide. The Kennon SSPD Door 2.0 is designed to give patients privacy while its ligature-resistant breakaway hinge protects them from harming themselves. The door is ideal for use in behavioral health facilities, psychiatric hospitals, mental health facilities, emergency departments, assisted-living situations, prisons, and juvenile facilities.

"Three years of engineering and testing allowed us to achieve a door in which we are really proud," said Joe Wright, CEO of Kennon Products. "The Kennon SSPD Door 2.0 is the most advanced in-room suicide prevention door. The door is soft, lightweight, and has a magnetic hinge which will break away under 20 pounds of pressure. It's also very durable and received NFPA-286 certification from the National Fire Protection Association. Facility operators wishing to meet certain fire prevention guidelines require that certification, and the Kennon SSPD Door 2.0 is the first to receive that certification. NFPA-286 is a big accomplishment for our team."

The Kennon SSPD Door 2.0 was designed for both new construction and retrofitting into existing units. The door helps facilities demonstrate patient care, boost staff morale and adds an aesthetic element in an otherwise sterile patient room environment. The door comes in four sizes to fit any doorway. Its integrated magnetic hinge enables easy installation into any hollow metal frame in seconds with no special tools or training. In non-steel door frames, Kennon offers ligature-resistant attachment plates.

Other features include:

  • Tear Resistant

  • Durable/Water Resistant

  • Easily washable

  • Customizable with colors, graphics, and images to match any decor

  • Anti-ligature design

  • Breakaway hinge

  • Magnetic closure

  • Integrated notch for use as a "door handle"

  • Meets Life Safety Code 101

Kennon Products created the original SSPD in 2009, working in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Kennon SSPD Door 2.0 is lighter than the previous door, improving functionality. It also enables caregivers to see in, and monitor the patient, while not infringing on their privacy. Kennon offers the door, printed with high-resolution images, on both sides. Kennon has sold over 18,000 Soft Suicide Prevention Doors to roughly 600 different facilities across the United States.

"Our mission gives us enough flexibility to explore all kinds of new markets," Wright said. "Our key to success isn't our products so much as it is the tight integration of our engineering, manufacturing, and our mission of protecting people. We took on the challenge of creating the SSPD because it meshed perfectly with our mission to protect people, and the solution required the same engineering and precision manufacturing that we use in the rest of our products."

About Kennon Products
Founded in 1984, Kennon Products is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that protect people and high-value assets for the military, aviation, and healthcare industries. The company employs more than 60 people at its Sheridan, Wyoming facility. Kennon is an employee-owned ESOP (employee stock ownership program) company. With engineering and manufacturing at its core, Kennon Products says yes to virtually any project whose goal is to protect high-value assets. Learn more about Kennon Products at kennonproducts.com.

Contact: Neal Leavitt, 760-639-2900, neal@leavcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennon-products-releases-revolutionary-suicide-prevention-door-for-medical-health-facilities-301533753.html

SOURCE Kennon

Recommended Stories

  • Can a decades-old antidepressant keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital?

    A generic antidepressant may be able to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, though it’s unclear whether the cheap and readily available pill will be made part of the pandemic medicine cabinet. The latest findings come from a review of three rigorous clinical trials conducted in Brazil, Canada, and the U.S. that points to a tie between fluvoxamine and a reduced risk of hospitalizations, according to the research, which was published April 6 in JAMA Network Open. The studies enrolled a total of 2,196 patients, though most of the data came from the Together trial, which had 1,497 participants.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Rose Today While the Market Tanked

    Over the past few years, popular pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has proven to be a resilient stock during market downturns. Pfizer and its partner, vaccine-focused biotech Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN), unveiled data from the phase 2 pediatric clinical trial of VLA15, their Lyme disease vaccine candidate. Pfizer and Valneva now plan to include pediatric recipients in the phase 3 trial they are devising for VLA15.

  • What an Unvaccinated Sergeant Who Nearly Died of COVID Wants You to Know

    CAMDEN, N.J. — No one thought Frank Talarico Jr. was going to live. Not his doctors, his nurses or his wife, a physician assistant who works part time at the Camden, New Jersey, hospital where he spent 49 days fighting to survive COVID-19. A 47-year-old police sergeant, he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unconvinced of the vaccine’s merits, he figured he was young and fit enough to handle whatever illness the virus might cause. He was wrong. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from th

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Harris prescribed COVID-19 antiviral pill after testing positive

    Vice President Harris has been prescribed and has taken Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19. Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen tweeted the announcement about the vice president’s treatment on Tuesday. It came just hours after it was announced that Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19. “She has exhibited…

  • Here's the Worst News for Abbott Right Now (and Why Investors Shouldn't Worry)

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) investors have plenty to be happy about when they look at the company's recent earnings report. In fact, this recall is the reason Abbott lowered its annual revenue growth guidance to the mid-to-high single digits from the high single digits. This is the worst news to hit Abbott in the first quarter.

  • Mask mandate ruling is about as 'incoherent as possible:' former Biden health adviser

    Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former adviser to then–President elect Joe Biden, called a repeal of a federal mask mandate "as incoherent as possible."

  • Everything Chrishell Stause did to get the body she has now

    What workouts does Chrishell Stause do? What's Chrishell Stause's diet? From her fitness plan to the food she eats, here's everything she does to stay in shape.

  • 115 people from one N.J. high school had tumors, investigator says

    Al Lupiano, his sister and his wife are among the 115 people from Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey that he has determined have had a brain tumor.

  • J&J sues to block sales of 'dangerous' counterfeit HIV drugs

    Johnson & Johnson has filed a lawsuit against drug distributors and a pharmacy seeking to stop the sale of counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs, months after a similar case brought by Gilead Sciences Inc. In a complaint filed April 7 and made public on Tuesday, J&J said it had learned of widespread counterfeiting through complaints from patients who received the wrong pills in their prescription bottle, and from the voluntary return of hundreds of bottles of counterfeit drugs from one of the defendants, distributor ProPharma Distribution LLC. The company also said that distribution of counterfeit versions of its HIV pills had come to light through Gilead's lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/gilead-sciences-hiv-idCNL4N2TY48H, filed in January.

  • Stanislaus County hospitals lose hundreds of nurses due to COVID-19 stress, union says

    Two hospitals in Stanislaus County have lost almost 260 nurses combined since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • First COVID treatment for kids under 12 gets FDA approval. What to know about Veklury

    “As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population.”

  • Many Household Products Contain Obesity-Promoting Chemicals, Study Says

    In addition to poor diet and lack of exercise, endocrine-disrupting chemicals called "obesogens" may be contributing to rising obesity rates in the United States.

  • Ovarian cancer is not a silent killer – recognizing its symptoms could help reduce misdiagnosis and late detection

    Ovarian cancer is more likely to be cured with early diagnosis. Pornpak Khunatorn/iStock via Getty Images PlusOvarian cancer is the most deadly of gynecologic tumors. Fewer than 40% of those diagnosed with ovarian cancer are cured, and approximately 12,810 people in the U.S. die from the disease every year. For the past 25 years, scientists have tried to identify a screening test to detect ovarian cancer in its earliest stages, when the chance of cure is high. Unfortunately, multiple clinical tr

  • AstraZeneca's Tremelimumab/Imfinzi Combo Regime Goes Under Priority FDA Review For Liver Cancer

    The FDA has accepted for review AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) marketing application for tremelimumab as a single priming dose added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This novel dose and schedule of the combination is called the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab). A supplemental marketing application has also been submitted for Imfinzi in this indication. Also Read: AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Flunks In Late-Stage Advanced Cervical

  • Do Vaccines Protect Against Long COVID?

    As the pandemic enters its third year, long COVID has emerged as an increasingly important concern. And many people are wondering whether getting a COVID shot can reduce their chances of developing long-term symptoms. What does the research show so far? The jury is still out, but a growing number of studies suggest that getting a COVID vaccine can reduce — though not eliminate — the risk of longer-term symptoms. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Britain’s Health Security

  • Can people be naturally immune or resistant to COVID-19?

    More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans have some immunity against the virus — either by vaccination or infection, or a combination of both. But there have been some rare cases in which certain unvaccinated people seem to have been able to dodge the virus despite being repeatedly exposed to it. This has raised the question of whether it is possible that some people are simply immune or resistant to COVID-19 without having had the virus or a vaccine.

  • CDC issues nationwide alert after 11 cases of severe hepatitis reported in healthy children

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are investigating unusual cases of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children in the U.S. and Europe. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins “CBS Mornings” with the latest on the investigation.

  • There’s a mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children. The WHO is investigating a possible connection to COVID

    Adenovirus was identified in nearly half the cases, and COVID in a smaller portion

  • About 120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli fears

    About 120,000 pounds of ground beef products sold to stores across the country were recalled Monday, federal food regulators announced, warning that contaminated meat could be in people's freezers. More than 40 ground beef products that were produced from Feb. 1 through April 8 and sold nationwide may contain bacteria that can cause diarrhea and vomiting, although no cases of illnesses have been reported, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service wrote in a statemen