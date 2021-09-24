U.S. markets closed

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II and Wallbox Announce Final Exchange Ratio for Proposed Business Combination

·10 min read
In this article:
WESTBURY, N.Y. and BARCELONA, SPAIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) ("Kensington") and Wall Box Chargers, S.L. ("Wallbox") today announced that they have determined the exchange ratio to be 240.990816528527 as of the anticipated date for Closing (as defined below) in accordance with the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of June 9, 2021 (the "Business Combination Agreement"), among Kensington, Wallbox B.V. ("Holdco"), Orion Merger Sub Corp. and Wallbox, pursuant to which, among other things, Kensington and Wallbox will enter into a business combination. Capitalized terms used in this press release but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Business Combination Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Business Combination Agreement, at the closing of the business combination (the "Closing"), (i) each outstanding Class A ordinary share of Wallbox (including each such share resulting from the conversion of Wallbox's convertible loans prior to the Closing by the noteholders thereof), and each outstanding Class B ordinary share of Wallbox will be exchanged by means of a contribution in kind in exchange for the issuance of a number of Holdco Class A ordinary shares, nominal value EUR 0.12 per share of Holdco ("Holdco Class A Shares"), or Holdco Class B ordinary shares, nominal value EUR 1.20 per share of Holdco, as applicable, and (ii) each share of Kensington Class A common stock and Kensington Class B common stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger (other than certain customarily excluded shares) will be converted into and become one share of new Kensington common stock, and each such share of new Kensington common stock will immediately thereafter be exchanged by means of a contribution in kind in exchange for the issuance of Holdco Class A Shares, whereby Holdco will issue one Holdco Class A Share for each share of new Kensington common stock exchanged.

The exchange ratio as of the anticipated date for Closing is higher than the exchange ratio (calculated in accordance with the Business Combination Agreement as of the date of the initial signing of the Business Combination Agreement) that was set out in the proxy statement/prospectus, dated September 20, 2021, that was filed by Kensington with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and distributed to its stockholders.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About Kensington

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the automotive and automotive-related sector. The company is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners ("KCP") and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Dan Huber. The company is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Nicole Nason, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

For additional information, please visit www.autospac.com.

Additional Information

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Wallbox Chargers, S.L. ("Wallbox"), Wallbox B.V. and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II ("Kensington"). This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, Wallbox B.V. has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 that includes a proxy statement of Kensington in connection with Kensington's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Kensington's shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction and other matters as may be described in the registration statement. Wallbox and Kensington also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction and a proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed to holders of shares of Kensington's Class A ordinary shares. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Wallbox and Kensington are available without charge at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, from Wallbox's website at www.wallbox.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can be obtained, without charge, from Kensington's website at www.autospac.com.

Participants in the Solicitations

Wallbox, Wallbox B.V., Kensington and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Kensington's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. You can find more information about Kensington's directors and executive officers in Kensington's final prospectus dated February 25, 2021 and filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests is included in the proxy statement/prospectus. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Kensington's proposed business combination with Wallbox, Kensington's ability to consummate the transaction, the development and performance of Wallbox's products (including the timeframe for development of such products), the benefits of the transaction and the combined company's future financial performance, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "are designed to," "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Wallbox disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Wallbox cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either Kensington or Wallbox. In addition, Wallbox cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to the following uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Wallbox's and Kensington's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein: Wallbox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Wallbox to grow and manage growth profitably following the business combination; risks relating to the outcome and timing of the Company's development of its charging and energy management technology and related manufacturing processes; intense competition in the electric vehicle charging space; risks related to health pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that Wallbox may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the possibility that the expected timeframe for, and other expectations regarding the development and performance of, Wallbox products will differ from current assumptions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Kensington or Wallbox, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination; the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Kensington or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Kensington or Wallbox as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and underlying assumptions with respect to shareholder redemptions. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in Kensington's periodic filings with the SEC, and the proxy statement/prospectus of Wallbox B.V. in the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC. Kensington's and Wallbox B.V.'s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:
For Wallbox
Investors
ICR, Inc.
investors@wallbox.com

Media
ICR, Inc.
WallboxPR@icrinc.com

For Kensington
Dan Huber
dan@kensington-cap.com
703-674-6514

Related links:
http://www.wallbox.com
https://www.autospac.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-ii-and-wallbox-announce-final-exchange-ratio-for-proposed-business-combination-301384974.html

SOURCE Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II

