New Kensington man pleads guilty in federal tax fraud case

Oct. 20—A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court on charges that he prepared false tax returns, collecting more than $130,000 in fees in the process.

Harvey Smith Jr., 58, of New Kensington, pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns through multiple clients by way of his tax preparation business, according to Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan.

Olshan said Smith reported that clients incurred educational and business expenses which did not take place, in an attempt to earn larger tax refunds.

Smith's preparation fees, which Olshan said reached as high as $1,000 per return, totaled $138,426.

Smith was released on his own recognizance following the plea, and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 5, 2024. He faces three years in prison, a $250,000 fine and/or twice the gross gain or loss from the offenses.

