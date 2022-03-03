U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.48
    -23.06 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.73
    -35.14 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.57
    -2.03 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    +17.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3343
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4380
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,012.79
    -1,793.10 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.14
    -32.54 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Kensington Vanguard Hires Arizona Business Development Executive

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of Joe Affrunti to lead KV's business development efforts in Arizona. KV entered the Arizona market in 2019 with the acquisition of GRS Title Services.

After beginning his career as a professional golfer on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours, Joe has established himself as a well-respected executive in the Phoenix title insurance industry.

In addition to focusing on the Arizona market, Joe and his clients will benefit from KV's national platform. "We could not be more excited to have Joe join our team in Phoenix. He brings a great reputation, deep relationships, and the competitive spirit of a former professional athlete," says Zach Sams, EVP of Kensington Vanguard's Lone Star and AZ divisions.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a prestigious firm and am excited to offer expanded services through Kensington Vanguard's national platform, relationships and presence," said Joe Affrunti, who has joined as Vice President of Business Development.

Kensington Vanguard's Arizona team is managed by established commercial title insurance veterans Allen Brown and Carol Rieger. "With Joe joining in a leadership business development capacity, we are poised for continued growth in this dynamic market," added Brian Cooper, Co-CEO.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City, has offices in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas. It is one of the largest full-service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the U.S. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. To learn more about Kensington Vanguard, please visit www.kvnational.com.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

* Commercial Division is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders.

* Residential Division provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

* 1031 Exchange Services Division, operating under the brand Legal 1031 Exchange, employs seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists. This subsidiary provides clients and their advisors with unparalleled IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services, enabling them to preserve wealth and achieve their business goals through the deferral of the capital gains tax they would recognize upon the sale of their investment property.

For more information, visit www.kvnational.com

Media Contact: Joseph Losos, jlosos@kvnational.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kensington-vanguard-hires-arizona-business-development-executive-301495377.html

SOURCE Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

