KENT COUNTY - A 452 MW solar complex in Kent County, about 95 miles east of Lubbock, is ready for business as Clearway Energy Group announced the project's completion last week.

The complex sits on approximately 5,000 acres with more than 1.1 million solar panels that are forecast to generate enough electricity for an estimated 190,000 homes each year, according to a news release.

Clearway Energy Group announced this month the completion of its 452 MW Texas Solar Nova complex in Kent County, in the Texas rolling plains.

The $660 million project will also contribute to the local tax base with an estimated $5.4 million in property taxes and wages in the first year.

"The Texas Solar Nova complex is delivering new renewable power to the ERCOT grid, thanks to the ongoing dedication of our partners," said Valerie Wooley, Senior Vice President of Origination at Clearway.

Clearway’s Texas Solar Nova offtake agreements will support Verizon in achieving its target to source the equivalent of fifty percent of its total annual electricity consumption with renewable energy by 2025 and the company's goal of net-zero emissions by 2035.

“Clearway has been an outstanding partner to Verizon as we continue to work to meet our goals around climate protection,” said Jim Gowen, SVP, Global Supply Chain & Sourcing, and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon. “Through these purchase agreements with Clearway, we are proud to continue to accelerate the greening of the U.S. electrical grid.”

The project will also support the decarbonization goals of SFK and Toyota Boshoku America through Renewable Energy Certificate purchases.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Kent County's 1.1 million solar panel complex officially completed