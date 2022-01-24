U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation Announces Executive Promotion

·2 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation has promoted Jennifer E. May to Vice President Health Plan Services. In that role, she is the primary executive contact for all Kentmere's health plan clients. www.kentmerehealth.com.

"Jennifer has been a key part of Kentmere's success for a decade," said Jeffrey M. Petrizzi, President of Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation. "She is highly regarded by our health plan clients for her understanding of each client's specific needs and her ability to direct their lab benefit management program to maximize its success."

Ms. May joined Kentmere in 2012 as Director of Health Plan Contracting and Services.

"I have always believed in Kentmere's mission to collaborate with health plans to maximize the laboratory benefits enjoyed by their members. Kentmere provides a level of expertise in laboratory services that enables health plans to focus on other aspects of their business," said Ms. May. "In this new position, I am looking forward to continuing to drive Kentmere's leadership position in this space."

Prior to joining Kentmere, Ms. May held positions as Senior Healthcare Auditor and Consultant with Arthur Anderson, Director of Provider Network and Contracting with CareFirst BCBS, Director of Provider Networks for Mid-Atlantic Medical Services, Inc., and as CFO for James M. Jost & Co, Inc.

She holds a BBA in accounting from James Madison University and is a licensed CPA.

Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation established the first laboratory benefit management program for health plans. Founded and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has pioneered the laboratory benefit management program category with its proprietary outpatient program, guiding payers to improved quality and service while saving plans tens of millions of dollars annually.

For Immediate Use Contact: Lisa Packer, lisa@root-strat.com +1 215 460 8333, Linkedin.

SOURCE: Root Strategies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685181/Kentmere-Healthcare-Consulting-Corporation-Announces-Executive-Promotion

