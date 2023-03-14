U.S. markets closed

Kentucky Advocates Applaud State House Passage Of Regulations For Delta 8-THC And Other Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids

Dazed8
·5 min read

Attention Now Turns To The State Senate To Pass Regulations To Protect Children And Promote Industry Best Practices

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky business leaders are applauding the passage of legislation in the state’s House of Representatives that would regulate products containing delta 8-THC and other hemp-derived cannabinoids, keeping them out of the hands of minors and providing greater transparency on ingredients to consumers.

Local business owners and associations now urge the Senate to take up the regulations and pass them as soon as possible. The House passed HB 544 unanimously on March 9, and it is supported by Kentucky Hemp Association, the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and others.

“We have worked with other industry leaders and lawmakers to create viable regulations for hemp-derived products like delta-8 THC for the past two years,” said Jon Knarreborg, president of the Bowling Green company Dazed8, which has over 100 employees and sells hemp-based products to over 15,000 stores nationwide.

“Delta-8 and other hemp-derived products have created so many small businesses and helped so many people in Kentucky,” Knarreborg continued. “Our goal has always been to support the hemp industry in Kentucky, from farmers to processors, brands, and retailers. Creating regulations allows for the responsible use of products as well as creates transparency and safety for the public. We look forward to seeing the hemp industry thrive and grow. These regulations are a perfect step in the right direction.”

Time is running out for state lawmakers to enact important reforms to Kentucky’s hemp industry as the legislative session ends on March 30. Industry leaders argue these regulations would not only increase consumer safety in these products but also help destigmatize local small businesses across the supply chain, from farmers to retailers.

Katie Moyer, a long-time and well-known hemp activist in the state who is the president of the Kentucky Hemp Association and owner of Kentucky Hemp Works, said, “House Bill 544 is another step toward legitimacy for Kentucky’s hemp industry, especially for farmers and processors looking beyond CBD. While seed and fiber struggle to take off, hemp-derived cannabinoids are fueling growth, helping small businesses expand into other areas.”

“This legislation helps Kentucky farmers sell their crops and provides consumers with common-sense safety guidelines, but the ultimate goal is keeping it from being abused by children,” Moyer said. “The Kentucky Hemp Association will continue to rally behind House Bill 544 as it advances through the Senate.”

Other Hemp Industry Leaders React To Passage Of HB 544

Ginny Saville
Botany Bay, Benevolent Dictator
A long-time and well-known activist in hemp from one of the most popular stores.

“It’s time for the government and the industry to come together in a spirit of cooperation and to provide consumer protection regulations for these products. With some simple measures, we can let the industry flourish while keeping the scoundrels at bay and the public safe. America needs more of this right now, not less.”

“My outlook on the hemp industry: if the federal government will relax some standards, the industry could make huge gains very quickly. It’s literally the only thing standing in the way. People are increasingly turning toward more natural alternatives and it’s a perfect mom-and-pop opportunity when the government gets out of the way.”

Dee Dee Taylor
502 Hemp, CEO/Founder

“At 502 Hemp, we only carry products that have been tested, meet the labeling requirements, do not sell to anyone under 21, and all products are behind the counter. Hopefully having these requirements for everyone will put a stop to the bad players in the industry and help keep these adult products away from kids. The last thing that we need to do as an industry is allow any type of banning of any cannabinoids, whether within the State of Kentucky or federally with the new farm bill.”

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that people are using these products for multiple reasons, from veterans with PTSD to people in pain with cancer. Having regulations on these products that have already been declared legal by the Kentucky court system and our governor allows our customers to continue to use them without fear of prosecution and keeps small businesses operating by allowing their sale. At the end of the day, safety is always a major concern and so is keeping these products away from children, but they should never be banned.”

Justin Darnell
Appalachian Smoke, Owner
Kentucky Hemp Association, Board Member

“The products created from hemp-derived cannabinoids have enabled my business to flourish, which in turn have provided me with the funds to create other businesses like a coffee shop and medical taxi that fulfill the needs of, and create jobs for, my community.”

“If the hemp industry is allowed to grow then I foresee further employment opportunities and community growth for impoverished and underserved areas of Kentucky.”

About Dazed8
Dazed8 is one of the largest hemp extractors in the USA, producing CBD and other hemp-derived products. The brand sources all hemp from local Kentucky farmers because of the state’s long history of being one of the best places to grow the plant. Vertically integrated and truly single source, Dazed8 is locally manufactured in-house from plant to product, ensuring quality and consistency. Dazed8’s mission has always been to provide the best customer experience through the highest quality products, transparency, innovation, education, and service. When it comes to making customers happy, Dazed8 does not compromise. Staying true to the brand’s mission is paramount to preserving the hemp industry.

Contact:

Trevor Maniscalo
NisonCo PR
trevor@NisonCo.com 
(630) 841-1017


