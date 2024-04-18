Kentucky closer to U.S. in economic measures than decades ago, but gaps remain

Bill Estep
1 min read
0

When Congress established the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in 1965, the idea was to improve the economy in the region and help it achieve economic parity with the rest of the nation.

The 1965 act declared that the region had abundant natural resources and rich potential, but “lags behind the rest of the Nation in its economic growth and that its people have not shared properly in the Nation’s prosperity.”

Since then, the ARC has spent $4.5 billion on economic-development projects in the 13-state region, much of it for infrastructure.

The spending on projects for Kentucky — either solely in the state or for multi-state projects that benefited Kentucky — totaled more than $486 million in just the last 20 years, according to Kathryn Whiteman, a program analyst with ARC.

The gaps in economic and education measures between Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the U.S. have narrowed since the mid-1960s, but the region hasn’t drawn completely even.

There is a relative lack of good-paying jobs, as well as losses in coal and other sectors, though poverty was relatively high even before most coal jobs disappeared. Poor funding for schools through much of the 20th Century helps explain the lag in some education measures.

Here are some maps from the most recent edition of the ARC Chartbook, a compilation of data covering 2017 to 2021, on some of those measures.

Per capita income, a measure of the amount of money earned per person, in Eastern Kentucky was below the national level between 2017 and 2021.
Per capita income, a measure of the amount of money earned per person, in Eastern Kentucky was below the national level between 2017 and 2021.
Median household is mid-point of incomes in a country or area, with half below and half above. The level was lower in Eastern Kentucky in 2017 to 2021 than in the country.
Median household is mid-point of incomes in a country or area, with half below and half above. The level was lower in Eastern Kentucky in 2017 to 2021 than in the country.
The percentage of people considered economically poor was higher in many Eastern Kentucky counties than in the nation between 2017 and 2021.
The percentage of people considered economically poor was higher in many Eastern Kentucky counties than in the nation between 2017 and 2021.
The percentage of people ages 25 and up with a high school education was lower in many Eastern Kentucky counties than in the U.S.
The percentage of people ages 25 and up with a high school education was lower in many Eastern Kentucky counties than in the U.S.
The percentage of people age 25 and up with a high school degree grew faster in Appalachian Kentucky from 2017 through 2021 than in the U.S. as a whole.
The percentage of people age 25 and up with a high school degree grew faster in Appalachian Kentucky from 2017 through 2021 than in the U.S. as a whole.
The percentage of people in Appalachian Kentucky age 25 and up with at least a bachelor’s degree was lower than the U.S. level. The data are from 2017 through 2021.
The percentage of people in Appalachian Kentucky age 25 and up with at least a bachelor’s degree was lower than the U.S. level. The data are from 2017 through 2021.
Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to De

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • The Fed may have pumped so much money into the economy that it's now taking way longer to cut rates

    Interest rate cuts may not come so soon amid strong job growth and persistent inflation.

  • Fed to cut rates in September and maybe once more this year: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until September to cut its key interest rate, according to a majority of 100 economists polled by Reuters, with half saying there will be only two cuts this year and only about a third forecasting more. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said on Tuesday "the recent data ... indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence" that inflation is falling back to the U.S. central bank's 2% target, remarks that dimmed hopes for rate cuts anytime soon. Financial markets, which earlier this year were pricing six Fed rate cuts starting in March, are also expecting the first reduction in September and one more in either November or December.

  • Google terminates 28 employees for protest of Israeli cloud contract

    The Alphabet unit said a small number of protesting employees entered and disrupted work at a few unspecified office locations. "Physically impeding other employees' work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior," the company said in a statement. Google said it had concluded individual investigations, resulting in the termination of 28 employees, and would continue to investigate and take action as needed.

  • US weekly jobless claims remain at low level

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits was unchanged at a low level last week, pointing to continued labor market strength. Labor market resilience, which is driving the economy, together with elevated inflation have led financial markets and some economists to expect that the Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates until September. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits were unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 212,000 for the week ended April 13, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • Gas prices: Why one US region will see 'stiff increases' this week

    New England will be the latest region to see gasoline prices spike higher.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Middle East Crisis: Geopolitics Remains a Downside Risk for the Global Economic and Credit Outlook

    A full-scale Middle East conflict is unlikely but any further escalation of tensions would have significant adverse consequences for commodity markets and inflation, affirming geopolitical developments as a core economic challenge globally.