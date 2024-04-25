Kentucky horse breeder once again makes Forbes’ list of richest people in the world

Tamara Gustavson, the multi-billionaire business executive and horse breeder who makes her home in Lexington, has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s wealthiest people.

Gustavson, who owns Spendthrift Farm with her husband, again made the business magazine’s ‘World Billionaires List,’ which ranks the billionaires worldwide based on their estimated net worth. In 2024, Forbes estimated Gustavson’s net worth at more than $7 billion, making her the 332nd wealthiest person in the world.

She lost some standing on the list this year, dropping from 307th in 2023.

In spite of this, her estimated net worth has grown from $7.1 billion last year to $7.8 billion in 2024. Gustavson, and the world’s billionaires as a whole, are doing pretty well for themselves. As CBS news recently observed, in 2024, there are more people on the Forbes list than ever before — and they’re richer than ever, too.

Who is Tamara Gustavson?

Gustavson is the daughter of business titan B. Wayne Hughes. Hughes died in 2021.

In 1972, he co-founded Public Storage, a self-storage company that in 2023 reported some $19.8 billion in total assets. Today, Tamara Hughes Gustavson is the largest shareholder of her father’s company, owning about 10%, according to Forbes.

Gustavson began working at the company in 1983 and did so for 20 years. She’s listed as a member of the company’s board of trustees, according to its website. Forbes reports she’s sat on the board since 2008.

She is also a horse breeder and co-owner of Spendthrift Farm.

According to the farm, it takes its name from the horse Spendthrift. Born in 1876 in Lexington, Spendthrift is great-grandsire of the legendary horse Man-O-War, widely considered to be one of the greatest racehorses of all time.

According to Fayette County property records, the farm was listed as having a fair cash value of $9,973,300 in 2024.

Who are the richest people in the world?

Here are the 10 richest people in the world, according to the 2024 Forbes report:

Bernard Arnault and family - $233 billion Elon Musk - $195 billion Jeff Bezos - $194 billion Mark Zuckerberg - $177 billion Larry Ellison - $141 billion Warren Buffet - $133 billion Bill Gates - $128 billion Steve Ballmer - $121 billion Mukesh Ambani - $116 billion Larry Page - $114 billion

