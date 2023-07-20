Kentucky and Louisville leaders push for 'amicable resolution' to prevent UPS strike

Louisville and state officials are keeping an eye on a potential strike by unionized UPS workers, which would have a noticeable impact on the city where tens of thousands of people are employed by the shipping giant.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear both say they've been in touch with UPS leadership and hope the company and its union are able to reach a deal that would prevent a strike, which could begin in August.

UPS and the Teamsters, the union representing roughly 340,000 UPS workers, have been in negotiations on a new contract since April. Despite agreeing on several points, the two sides left the bargaining table on July 5 as they remain split on other issues, though the Teamsters said Wednesday negotiations should resume next week.

UPS Worldport, a massive hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport that stands as the nation's largest shipping and logistics facility, employs about 10,000 people alone, and the company has about 25,000 of its more than 500,000 workers around the U.S. stationed in Louisville.

Greenberg said he's aware a strike by those employees would be felt in the city and he hopes for an "amicable resolution" in time to prevent a work stoppage, though he's staying out of the negotiations.

UPS workers rallied in front of the UPS Centennial Hub ahead of a potential strike on August 1st. July 18, 2023

"I have made it very clear to the leadership of UPS – I sent the CEO a letter indicating my support for the hard-working men and women of the Teamsters and the importance of fair wages, good benefits, safe working conditions, and also made very clear that we here in Louisville appreciate UPS' unique and large presence here," he said. "They are an important employer. They are an important corporate citizen that has done wonderful work and has made a very positive impact in Louisville and will continue to. And so my hope is that a strike can be averted."

SEE IT: UPS is massive. Check out these 5 visuals to see how a strike could impact delivery globally

In Frankfort, meanwhile, Beshear is also following what's happening between UPS and Teamsters. Kentucky's governor, up for re-election in November, said he's been in touch with company and union leaders as well and has pushed for the two sides to score a "win-win" and come to an agreement "as quickly as possible."

"UPS is an important employer and provides a huge number of jobs. Teamsters are an amazing organization that represents so many good people who deserve good wages, good benefits and security moving forward — especially for what they do for us in Kentucky," he said.

Talks have reached Washington, D.C. as well. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden and executive officials "want to ensure we're playing a constructive and productive role" in any negotiation like the one between UPS and Teamsters and are confident the two sides will reach a deal soon. International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien, meanwhile, said he has asked the federal government not to intervene, according to The Associated Press.

A work stoppage among UPS employees would likely amount to the biggest single employer strike in the nation's history. The company estimates it ships 6% of all U.S. GDP daily, with more than 400,000 packages sorted hourly at the Louisville Worldport.

The Teamsters have said Aug. 1 would be the first day of a strike if no new deal is reached.

Reporters Eleanor McCrary and Olivia Evans contributed. Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UPS strike: Andy Beshear, Craig Greenberg push for 'win-win' contract