Kentucky man says lottery win helped pull him out of debt 'for the first time in my life'

A Kentucky man added a scratch off ticket to his grocery items at the checkout line, little did he know that addition would make him $150,000 richer, the Kentucky Lottery said in a press release.

Charles Stallard bought a $5 50X The Cash ticket at a store in Louisville on Feb. 9 and said he hardly gave the purchase a second thought.

Using a coin to reveal the prizes on the ticket, Stallard uncovered the lucky 50X, the symbol that will multiply a player’s cash prize winnings by 50.

'I was relieved': Kentucky couple loses, then finds $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket

Charles Stallard paid of his debt after winning a $150,000 cash prize from a scratch-off in Kentucky.

At first, Stallard thought he might’ve won money that he could use to purchase another ticket.

"I figured it was going to be $5," Stallard told lottery officials.

But as Stallard kept scratching, he said he couldn't believe what he saw.

"When I scratched off $3,000, I actually started crying," Stallard said.

50X The Cash players can win up to $150,000 in cash and Stallard won the full amount.

Stallard said he could hardly wait for the next Monday to come around so he could claim his prize. He told lottery officials that thinking about his win the entire weekend left him, “anxious.”

Stallard uses winnings to pay off debts

Stallard redeemed the cash from his lucky ticket the following Monday. After deducting $42,000 from his prize money for the tax bill, Stallard had $108,000 remaining.

With the money, Stallard told the lottery that he wanted to take care of some business. One of his main priorities was to pay off his mortgage.

"For the first time in my life, I'm not in debt," he said.

In addition to paying off his mortgage, Stallard wanted to get back to one of his hobbies, fishing. His boat was out of commission for a year, he told lottery officials.

"I'm fishing the rest of the year," he said,

What are the odds for 50X The Cash?

The overall odds of winning 50X The Cash are 1 in 3.68, the Kentucky lottery states.

The odds of winning the top prize of $150,000 in Kentucky are determined by the amount of tickets that are sold, according to the lottery.

Story continues

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky lottery winner says $150,000 scratcher made him debt free