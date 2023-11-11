Kenvue Inc.'s (NYSE:KVUE) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

When close to half the companies in the Personal Products industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.4x, you may consider Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Kenvue Performed Recently?

There hasn't been much to differentiate Kenvue's and the industry's revenue growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Kenvue?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Kenvue's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 4.2%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 7.5% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.0% each year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 5.6% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we believe it doesn't make sense that Kenvue's P/S is outpacing its industry peers. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Kenvue's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It comes as a surprise to see Kenvue trade at such a high P/S given the revenue forecasts look less than stellar. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

