Can Kenvue (KVUE) Improve Efficiency and Invest In Product Development And Marketing?

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 10.27% in the first quarter, compared to a 10.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. The fund has returned an average of 12.96% per year since its inception in August 1991 compared to the index return of 10.51% over the same period. The largest contributors to the fund for the quarter were financials and consumer discretionary and there were no detractors. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Oakmark Fund featured stocks like Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is a consumer health company. On April 5, 2024, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) stock closed at $20.25 per share. One-month return of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) was 0.50%, and YTD its shares lost 5.95% of their value. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion.

Oakmark Fund stated the following regarding Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) became the largest standalone consumer health company following its split-off from Johnson & Johnson in May 2023. The company’s highly recognizable brands, such as Neutrogena, Listerine, Tylenol and Band-Aid, have been market share leaders in their respective categories for generations. However, Kenvue’s first year as a public company was clouded by litigation and market share losses in certain categories. As a result, Kenvue now trades for just 16.5x trailing earnings, a substantial discount to the market and other consumer health and packaged goods companies. We see an opportunity for the company to improve efficiency and re-invest the cost savings into increased product development and marketing, which should help improve its growth and brand equity."

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) was held by 64 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 84 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

