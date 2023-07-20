Kenvue shares down despite strong first quarter as solo company

Kenvue (KVUE), the consumer brand spinoff of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), reported strong results Thursday topping Wall Street estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings in its first report since being spun off from J&J in early May.

Despite the results, Kenvue's shares were down more than 2% in Thursday trade and down more than 9% since its IPO.

CEO Thibaut Mongon told Yahoo Finance it was likely due to the ongoing spinoff from J&J.

"I think this morning, J&J's announcement may play a role in the movement of the stock. It's not unexpected to see short-term movement between the J&J stock and Kenvue stock," Mongon said.

The company's separation is still in the works, with J&J current stake at more than 89.6% of Kenvue.

On a separate earnings call Thursday morning, J&J announced it would split off Kenvue stocks with an exchange offer, subject to market conditions and terms of the offer.

This, he said, is advantageous for shareholders so that Kenvue's stock is comprised of only those who elected to hold shares. In addition, J&J could benefit from being able to complete a split off without any tax or future financial impact, Wolk said.

Kenvue has already paid $13.2 billion to J&J as net proceeds from the initial public offering in May.

J&J CFO Joe Wolk said on the earnings call that the exact timing of the decision to split off and launch the tender exchange offer will depend on market conditions and could occur "as early as the coming days."

He also noted that the costs associated with separation are being quickly worked off J&J's balance sheet, so the company's outlook is expected to show little to no deleveraging from the Kenvue separation.

2023 outlook

Both sides projected an upbeat outlook for the second half of the year for the consumer brand.

Mongon said the IPO "released a lot of energy in the organization. We are fully ready to operate as an independent company and very excited about our future."

Kenvue faces additional headwinds as a pure-play consumer brand as a result of inflation.

Mongon told Yahoo Finance he believes the consumer health space is very resilient and is confident in the portfolio.

"We see consumers continuing to really look for efficacious solutions in our brand," he said, adding that the legacy of the brands emphasized the "role our brands play in their daily routine."

