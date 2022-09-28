U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Sector to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Kenya is expected to grow by 29.88% on annual basis to reach US$2.2 billion in 2022. The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Kenya promises to be attractive.

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.04% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$1.7 billion in 2021 to reach US$4.4 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Kenya. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Kenya.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Kenya.

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Kenya B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Kenya Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Avechi, Jiji, Jumia, Kilimall, MyDawa )

  • Kenya Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Hava Net Limited, Hemingways Travel, Little Cab, Maramoja Transport, Wasili )

  • Kenya Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt Food, Jumia Food, LetaFood, Uber Eats, Yum Deliveries)

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Kenya B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

  • Avechi

  • Jiji

  • Jumia

  • Kilimall

  • MyDawa

  • Bolt Food

  • Jumia Food

  • LetaFood

  • Uber Eats

  • Yum Deliveries

  • Hava Net Limited

  • Hemingways Travel

  • Little Cab

  • Maramoja Transport

  • Wasili

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ohu58

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenya-b2c-ecommerce-market-opportunities-databook-2022-sector-to-reach-4-4-billion-by-2026--301635688.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

