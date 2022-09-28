Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Sector to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Kenya is expected to grow by 29.88% on annual basis to reach US$2.2 billion in 2022. The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Kenya promises to be attractive.
The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.04% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$1.7 billion in 2021 to reach US$4.4 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Kenya. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Kenya.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.
In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Kenya.
Scope
This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Kenya B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Kenya User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
User Statistics
Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Kenya Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Avechi, Jiji, Jumia, Kilimall, MyDawa )
Kenya Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Hava Net Limited, Hemingways Travel, Little Cab, Maramoja Transport, Wasili )
Kenya Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt Food, Jumia Food, LetaFood, Uber Eats, Yum Deliveries)
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
Healthcare and Wellness
Technology Products and Services
Other segments
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
Platform to Consumer
Direct to Consumer
Consumer to Consumer
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
Aggregator App
Direct to Consumer
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Website Based
Live Streaming
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Cross Border
Domestic
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Mobile
Desktop
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
iOS/macOS
Android
Other Operating Systems
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Credit Card
Debit Card
Bank Transfer
Prepaid Card
Digital & Mobile Wallet
Cash
Other Digital Payment
Kenya B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
Market Share by Age Group
Market Share by Income Level
Market Share by Gender
Companies Mentioned
Avechi
Jiji
Jumia
Kilimall
MyDawa
Bolt Food
Jumia Food
LetaFood
Uber Eats
Yum Deliveries
Hava Net Limited
Hemingways Travel
Little Cab
Maramoja Transport
Wasili
