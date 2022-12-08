Kenya Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Growing Popularity of Hybrid Cloud Services Boost Growth
Kenyan Data Center Market
Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Kenya is among the emerging markets in Africa. The increase in internet and social media penetration driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G, improved inland connectivity, and low electricity and land prices make the country an attractive market for investors. Nairobi is the primary location for data center investment in Kenya, followed by Mombasa and other cities such as Butere and Masinga.
Hybrid cloud services are gaining increased traction in the nation. Most enterprises use private and public cloud environments to improve information sharing and efficiently manage data in the country. The increasing investment in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind will drive interest among operators to sign PPAs to procure renewable energy to power data center facilities in the country. Further, developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Free Trade Zones (FTZs), and smart city investments will also boost the Kenya data center market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
1. Kenya has around nine operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are designed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Safaricom's Nairobi facility is Tier III certified by Uptime Institute for its design documents.
2. The COVID-19 impact and remote working have led to an increase in data generation at local levels. In addition, migration from on-premises to colocation, cloud, and managed services will boost the Kenya data center market.
3. Africa Data Centres, icolo.io (Digital Realty), and IXAfrica are among the top operators in the country. They have planned to increase their footprint with new facilities investments and expansion activities.
4. The data Protection Act, 2019 (DPA) is the data privacy law in Kenya that will protect the citizens' personal data confidentiality, boosting the Kenya data center market.
5. The country is also witnessing improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, 2Africa, the longest subsea cable, will connect Kenya with other countries such as South Africa, India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the U.K., Oman, and other countries.
6. The country's government is developing the Konza National data center and smart city through the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) and will receive financing from Huawei.
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Lenovo
NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arup
Chess Enterprises
Copy Cat Group
Eastra Solutions
Egypro
Future-tech
Gruppo ICM
HubTech
Kinetic Controls
Norkun Intakes
Remax Consult
Tetra Tech
Turner & Townsend
Westwood Management
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Alfa Laval
Career
Caterpillar
Cummins
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Legrand
Piller Power Systems
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Africa Data Centres
io (Digital Realty)
IXAfrica
New Entrants
Cloudoon
Open Access Data Centres
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Nairobi
Other Cities (Mombasa, Butere, Masinga, and others)
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
