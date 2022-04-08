Kenya Lottery & Betting Market & Industry Report 2022 Featuring 1Xbet, 22bet, Betking, Betlion, Betpawa, Kwikbet, Dafabet Lotto, Mozzart bet, Odibets, Shabiki, Sportspesa, Sportybet
This report is ideal for investors seeking a piece of the Kenya betting industry. It is also relevant to betting technology providers, policy makers and researchers seeking to understand the industry
This report digs deep into the sports betting and lottery industry in Kenya. As of 2021 the industry was valued at $40 million and predicted to grow year on year. There are now numerous betting and lottery companies in the country.
Regulation has come of age, with clear guidelines erasing grey areas which previously threatened the industry.
A mobile phone penetration rate of over 100%, wide use of mobile money, affordable internet data packages, a youthful population, and rapid rise in the number of media outlets have contributed to growth of the in in the number of media outlets have contributed to growth of the industry so that opportunities abound for innovative players.
Data Coverage
Regulation
Betting consumer demographics
Consumer profiles
Spend per consumer
Consumer habits
Betting companies profiles
Business models in use
Product categories
Awareness
Lotteries
Wager sizes
Winning sizes
Consumer preferences
Lotteries - TV & Radio stations
Distribution channels
Trends
Competitive landscape
Consumer profiles
Taxation
Policy and Impact
Process
Risks
Key questions answered:
What does the betting and lottery industries in Kenya look like?
What is the size of the market?
How will the market expected grow?
How is the industry structured?
Who are the key players?
Which are their products?
What are their business models?
Which are the main customer segments?
What are the needs of different segments?
What are the growth drivers
What are the key trends, and how do they impact on new entrants?
What are the product categories in the market?
Which product categories are growing fastest?
One product models
Multi products models
Which products have the highest demand?
Which products are growing fastest?
What are the opportunities and gaps in the market?
What are the existing distribution models?
What are are the customer acquisition costs?
What are possible operational costs?
Revenue and operational scenarios?
What are the trends in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
The Betting and Lottery Industry in Kenya - Past, Present and Future
Policy and Regulation - Regulation & Impact
Market Size - Present & Future
Industry Structure
Market Segments - Characteristics & Numbers
Average spend per Customer
Spending by Demographics
Spending per Customer
Spending & Demographics
Demand Triggers - Triggers & Numbers
Demand Facilitators - Triggers & Numbers
Growth Triggers - Triggers & Numbers
Consumer Segmentation
Consumer Profiles
Product Segmentation
Product Profiles
Product Numbers
Product & Wager Sizes
Consumption Patterns
Growth Products
Declining Products
Competitor Profiles
Market Entry - Process & Key Considerations
Advertising - Methods, Impact & Cost
Distribution Platforms
Platform by Numbers
Taxation
Gaps and Opportunities
Risks
Case Study
Capital Expenditure
Operational Costs
Revenue Scenarios
Companies Mentioned
1Xbet
22bet
Betking
Betlion
Betpawa
Kenya Charity Sweepstakes
Kwikbet
Dafabet Lotto
Mozzart bet
Odibets
Shabiki
Sportspesa
Sportybet
