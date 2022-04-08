Kenya Lottery & Betting Market & Industry Report 2022 Featuring 1Xbet, 22bet, Betking, Betlion, Betpawa, Kwikbet, Dafabet Lotto, Mozzart bet, Odibets, Shabiki, Sportspesa, Sportybet

Company Logo

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kenya Lottery & Betting Market & Industry Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is ideal for investors seeking a piece of the Kenya betting industry. It is also relevant to betting technology providers, policy makers and researchers seeking to understand the industry

This report digs deep into the sports betting and lottery industry in Kenya. As of 2021 the industry was valued at $40 million and predicted to grow year on year. There are now numerous betting and lottery companies in the country.



Regulation has come of age, with clear guidelines erasing grey areas which previously threatened the industry.



A mobile phone penetration rate of over 100%, wide use of mobile money, affordable internet data packages, a youthful population, and rapid rise in the number of media outlets have contributed to growth of the in in the number of media outlets have contributed to growth of the industry so that opportunities abound for innovative players.



Data Coverage

Regulation

Betting consumer demographics

Consumer profiles

Spend per consumer

Consumer habits

Betting companies profiles

Business models in use

Product categories

Awareness

Lotteries

Wager sizes

Winning sizes

Consumer preferences

Lotteries - TV & Radio stations

Distribution channels

Trends

Competitive landscape

Consumer profiles

Taxation

Policy and Impact

Process

Risks

Key questions answered:

What does the betting and lottery industries in Kenya look like?

What is the size of the market?

How will the market expected grow?

How is the industry structured?

Who are the key players?

Which are their products?

What are their business models?

Which are the main customer segments?

What are the needs of different segments?

What are the growth drivers

What are the key trends, and how do they impact on new entrants?

What are the product categories in the market?

Which product categories are growing fastest?

One product models

Multi products models

Which products have the highest demand?

Which products are growing fastest?

What are the opportunities and gaps in the market?

What are the existing distribution models?

What are are the customer acquisition costs?

What are possible operational costs?

Revenue and operational scenarios?

What are the trends in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

The Betting and Lottery Industry in Kenya - Past, Present and Future

Policy and Regulation - Regulation & Impact

Market Size - Present & Future

Industry Structure

Market Segments - Characteristics & Numbers

Average spend per Customer

Spending by Demographics

Spending per Customer

Spending & Demographics

Demand Triggers - Triggers & Numbers

Demand Facilitators - Triggers & Numbers

Growth Triggers - Triggers & Numbers

Consumer Segmentation

Consumer Profiles

Product Segmentation

Product Profiles

Product Numbers

Product & Wager Sizes

Consumption Patterns

Growth Products

Declining Products

Competitor Profiles

Market Entry - Process & Key Considerations

Advertising - Methods, Impact & Cost

Distribution Platforms

Platform by Numbers

Taxation

Gaps and Opportunities

Risks

Case Study

Capital Expenditure

Operational Costs

Revenue Scenarios

Companies Mentioned

1Xbet

22bet

Betking

Betlion

Betpawa

Kenya Charity Sweepstakes

Kwikbet

Dafabet Lotto

Mozzart bet

Odibets

Shabiki

Sportspesa

Sportybet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edeei4

