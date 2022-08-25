U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,168.50
    +25.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    +135.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,022.25
    +92.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,950.60
    +15.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.90
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.80
    +16.30 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.31 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9995
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.64
    -1.47 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4660
    -0.6280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,659.74
    +307.55 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.88
    +15.08 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.55
    +36.04 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Kenya Macroeconomic Outlook Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Impetus, Affordable Housing Push, and Business-Friendly Policies to Augment Medium-Term Growth Potential

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Macroeconomic Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an overview of Kenya's shifting demographic and economic landscape until 2027, supported by policy measures to roll out universal healthcare, create affordable housing, and drive manufacturing growth.

It examines Kenya's economic resilience to withstand growing global headwinds by charting the impact on its GDP growth trajectory and inflation trends. In particular, the study offers insights into price pressures, supply disruptions, and interest rate movements that can help businesses undertake important sourcing and costing decisions.

Spared of widespread coronavirus outbreaks, the Kenyan economy reported a small economic contraction in 2020 as robust growth across agriculture, financial services, real estate, and construction largely offset the sharp decline in hospitality, tourism, and transport services.

The economy registered an impressive rebound in 2021, led by the broad-based recovery in the manufacturing, transport, ICT, and hospitality sectors. Despite limited direct economic linkages with Russia and Central Asia in the wake of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the country's 2022 GDP growth faces increased headwinds in the form of soaring energy and food prices, monetary tightening, and a deteriorating fiscal position due to a mounting subsidy bill and rising debt repayment costs.

Against this backdrop, how will the Kenyan economy fare in 2022 and beyond? Can business-friendly reforms, infrastructure investments, and manufacturing incentives transform Kenya into a regional trade hub in East Africa over the medium term?

This study also delineates the impact of transformative global events, including the Russo-Ukrainian war, adoption of climate-conscious policies, and ceasefire in the Tigray conflict in neighboring Ethiopia on the Kenyan economy. By analyzing Kenya's performance on key global indices, this economic outlook highlights Kenya's growing attractiveness as an investment hub, especially in comparison to similar economies in East Africa.

The report also identifies growth opportunities arising from a confluence of policy pivots and global economic disruptions, as well as the key strategic imperatives for businesses to minimize the impact of input shortages and currency depreciation in the short term.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is Kenya's GDP growth outlook over the next 5 years?

  • Will the rapid tightening of global financial conditions result in more policy rate hikes in 2022 and beyond?

  • How will higher food and fuel prices impact the inflation outlook in 2022 and beyond?

  • How is Kenya adapting to upending global geopolitical disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian war and the Ethiopian Tigray war?

  • How will Kenya's population structure evolve over the next 5 years?

  • Which sectors are poised for growth supported by medium-term policy priorities to drive economic growth?

  • How will fiscal policy evolve in light of the growing external public debt repayment burden and mounting subsidy bill?

  • Which factors support Kenya's growing attractiveness as a regional manufacturing and export hub amid the growing imperative to diversify supply chains?

  • How does Kenya fare on global innovation and competitiveness indices compared with other regional economies?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Kenyan Economy

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Kenya Macroeconomic Environment

  • Key Economic Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Kenya Social Outlook

  • Population Structure

  • Population Size and Density

  • Health Insurance and Out-of-Pocket (OOP) Expenditure

4. Kenya Economic Outlook

  • GDP Growth

  • East African Community (EAC) - GDP Per Capita

  • Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook

  • Fiscal Analysis

  • Trade Analysis

  • Impact of Global Economic Trends and Events

  • Positioning on Global Performance Indices

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Universal Healthcare Push will Drive Demand for Medical Services and Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a11ais

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Adds 1 Trillion Yuan More of Stimulus to Rescue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its economic stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of funding largely focused on infrastructure spending, support that likely won’t go far enough to counter the damage from repeated Covid lockdowns and a property market slump.The State Council, China’s Cabinet, outlined a 19-point policy package on Wednesday, including another 300 billion yuan that state policy banks can invest in infrastructure projects, on top of 300 billion yuan already announc

  • Wounded Crypto Traders Desperate for Clues From Fed’s Big Meeting This Week

    Crypto investors have been wounded so badly from recent market declines that they can be forgiven for desperately hoping U.S. Federal Reserve officials attending their annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, dangle something – anything – positive about the months ahead. The carnage in crypto is largely about interest rates, or, more specifically, the Fed’s campaign to tamp down inflation by dramatically hiking them. The importance of inflation to crypto was underscored Friday when bitcoin sank 11% after minutes from the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) July meeting showed central bankers weren’t quite as optimistic about inflation as first perceived by markets – a sign interest rates might have to rise even more.

  • Inflation Reduction Act ‘will have no measurable impact on inflation,’ economists say

    New analysis by economists finds the Inflation Reduction Act offers marginal returns for the economy.

  • Exchange rates: Pound at its lowest against dollar since March 2020

    The pound is at its weakest level in two years as the dollar gains momentum on rate rises bets.

  • In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies

    Russia's record employment signals a surprisingly smooth decoupling from the West. Six months into the Ukraine conflict, the strategies and struggles of Russia's biggest automaker offer an insight into the contrasting fortunes of a country striving to withstand what Vladimir Putin calls an economic "blitzkrieg" by the West. Avtovaz restarted production of its Lada brand this summer after it was halted in March in the face of Western sanctions, supply shortages and the loss of its French partner Renault.

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Shell fined for overcharging thousands of household energy customers - live updates

    Royal Mail prepares to tear up union agreement in battle to cut costs FTSE 100 opens 0.5pc higher Ben Marlow: It is time for Royal Mail to call the bluff of militant union leaders Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The Surprise in a Faltering Economy: Laid-Off Workers Quickly Find Jobs

    People losing their jobs are rapidly landing interviews, multiple offers and higher pay, a dynamic of the tight labor market that is holding down unemployment totals.

  • Energy bills to cost £2,000 more this year in ‘winter catastrophe’

    Four million UK households on pre-payment meters risk bills equivalent to 44% of their disposable income.

  • Biden’s Student-Loan Relief Adds New Wrinkle to Inflation Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive a portion of student loans held by tens of millions of people will ripple through the economy as personal spending and savings shift, but no factor will be more closely watched than inflation.In announcing the plan Wednesday, the White House flagged that the move would have competing impacts. On the one hand, it’d reduce overall household debt and potentially provide more spending power. On the other, it offers a timeline to restart payments t

  • IRS Waives $1.2 Billion in Late-Filing Penalties for Income-Tax Returns

    The government said it was waiving late filing penalties and issuing refunds to 1.6 million taxpayers who missed extended tax filing deadlines for tax years 2019 and 2020.

  • Dollar's historic surge may be music to Fed's ears: McGeever

    The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? All else equal, the dollar's strength will help cool price pressures by reducing import costs, and tighten financial conditions, both desired goals for Jerome Powell and colleagues as they try to bring 40-year high inflation back towards their 2% target.

  • Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?

    The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency

  • Job Market Stronger Than Previously Reported, Data Show

    Employers in the U.S. added about 462,000 more jobs in the year through March than the Labor Department originally estimated.

  • Energy bill discount must go up to £1,000 to help UK households, Which? warns

    Which? said the government’s financial support for all households must increase from the current £400 to £1,000.

  • World at rising risk of recession as inflation hits consumers

    The global economy is increasingly at risk of sliding into recession, surveys showed on Tuesday, as consumers faced with generation-high inflation rein in spending while central banks are tightening policy aggressively just when support is needed. A myriad of purchasing managers' surveys published on Tuesday from Asia to Europe to the United States showed business activity contracting and pointed to little hope of a turnaround anytime soon. U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August and is at its weakest in 18 months, with particular softness registered in the services sector.

  • Germany Gives Fuel Cargo Priority on Rail Amid Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will prioritize shipments of coal and fuel for power stations on the country’s rail network in the government’s latest move to prevent the energy crisis from spiraling out of control this winter.Europe’s biggest economy is facing an energy crunch due to uncertainty over supplies from Russia, and is seeking to ramp up power generation from coal and oil to save gas. Recent hot weather has exacerbated transport difficulties, lowering water levels on Germany’s inland waterways

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • Meltdown averted but six months on, Russians face economic pain

    Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians. After predicting at one point that the economy would shrink more than 12% this year, exceeding the falls in output seen after the Soviet Union collapsed and during the 1998 financial crisis, the economy ministry now expects a 4.2% contraction. High global energy prices have helped the Kremlin follow through on President Vladimir Putin's pledge in March to reduce poverty and inequality despite crippling Western sanctions and inflation.

  • FOREX-Dollar gains, Fed's Powell expected to remain hawkish

    Investors have pared back expectations that the Fed could tilt to a slower pace of rate hikes as inflation remains at 8.5% on an annual basis, well above the Fed's 2% target. Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole will be scrutinized for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the Fed’s strategy. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 61% chance that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points at its September meeting, and a 39% probability of a 50 basis points increase.