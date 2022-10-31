U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.25
    -20.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,755.00
    -141.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,506.25
    -80.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.00
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.92
    -0.98 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.40
    -3.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9939
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.92
    -0.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1553
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4630
    +1.0430 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.72
    +71.19 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.18
    +23.82 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.39
    +11.72 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Kenya Natural Soap Market Industry Report 2022, Featuring Akusi, Cinnabar Green, Cleo Nature, Grounded and More

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Natural Soap Market & Industry Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Presently, natural soaps make up less than 10% of the market in Kenya. By 2025, natural soaps are forecast to make at least 20% of Kenya's soap market. Natural soaps are in new territory with extensive potential.

In Kenya, the use of natural soaps is driven by various skin ailments, urbanization and social pressure to look healthy. Notably 4 in 10 Kenyans suffer from skin diseases. Natural soaps are viewed as an effective, safe and affordable solution to skin ailments.

This report digs into the natural soaps market in Kenya while highlighting gaps and opportunities. The report is for anyone seeking to be an early mover in Kenya's natural soap industry. It's also relevant for raw materials providers, resellers, manufacturers, policy makers and researchers seeking to understand the industry.

Data Coverage

  • Soap industry market size

  • Natural soaps market size

  • Market projections 2022 - 2027

  • Types of natural soaps in the market

  • Natural soaps manufacturer profiles

  • Best-selling soaps

  • Soaps by ingredient types

  • Soaps by manufacturer

  • Soaps by packaging

  • Average spending per customer

  • Consumption by gender

  • Consumption by income group

  • Purchase habits

  • Cost of making natural soaps

  • Pricing

Key questions answered:

  • What does the natural soaps industry in Kenya look like?

  • What is the size of the market?

  • How will the market expected grow?

  • How is the industry structured?

  • Who are the key players?

  • Which are their products?

  • What are their business models?

  • Which are the main customer segments?

  • What are the needs of different segments?

  • What are the growth drivers

  • What are the key trends, and how do they impact on new entrants?

  • What are the product categories in the market?

  • Which product categories are growing fastest?

  • One product models

  • Multi products models

  • Which products have the highest demand?

  • What are the opportunities and gaps in the market?

  • What are the existing distribution models?

  • What are the customer acquisition costs?

  • What are possible operational costs?

  • Revenue and operational scenarios?

  • What are the trends in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Kenya population and economic demographics

  • Interest in Natural Soaps

  • Interest Triggers

  • Trends in the Natural Soap Business in Kenya

  • Market size

  • Average spending per customer

    • Consumption by gender

    • Consumption by income group

    • Consumption by age group

  • Household consumption of natural soaps

  • Purchase habits

  • The Future

  • Why Get Into The Natural Soaps Business in Kenya At This Point?

    • Types of Natural Soaps in Kenya

    • Type of Soap: Manufacturers

    • Type of Soap: No of Manufacturers

    • Type of Soap: Most Made Soap-Goat Milk

    • Type of Soap: Other Popular-Turmeric

    • Type of Soap: Other Soaps

    • Type of Soap: Manufacturer Considerations

    • Type of Soap: Positioning

  • Interest in skin

  • Manufacturer Profiles

  • The Natural Soap Consume in Kenya

  • What makes Customers Happy

  • New Customers: Brand or Ingredients

  • Marketing, Sales and Distribution

  • Distribution

    • Distribution Methods

    • Distribution Opportunities

  • Marketing and Awareness Opportunities

  • Pricing

  • Packaging

  • Models

  • Cost of making natural soaps

Companies Mentioned

  • Akusi

  • Cinnabar Green

  • Cleo Nature

  • Dr.Rashael

  • Grounded

  • Halisi naturals

  • Keyara

  • Natural Lamu

  • Sheth Naturals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpxzdl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Ford Looks to Offer Severance to White-Collar Employees It Deems Underperformers

    An internal email says some staffers will face a choice of taking the package or enrolling in an improvement plan.

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • IPhone Maker Lifts Wages, Preps Backup for Covid-Hit China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group is preparing to bring backup production online and raise hourly wages by more than a third, after an exodus of workers threatened to disrupt output at the world’s largest iPhone plant ahead of the holidays.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dea

  • iPhone Assembler Foxconn Moves to Limit Plant Disruption as Shares Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s main listed arm fell the most in three weeks, after the world’s largest maker of iPhones said it may boost capacity at alternative sites to mitigate potential disruption at its main Covid-stricken plant in China.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • Coca-Cola's Pricing Power Reinforces the Sustainability of Its Dividend

    To fight inflationary cost pressure, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) raised prices on its portfolio of products. Consumers hardly flinched, continuing to buy its tasty beverages. That demonstration of pricing power reinforces the sustainability of Coca-Cola's dividend long term.

  • Steel Companies’ Profits Hurt by Falling Prices

    Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel, Nucor and Steel Dynamics reported significantly lower profits from their steelmaking operations during the quarter that ended in September, compared with the same period last year when prices were at record levels.

  • European Moves to Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical, Qatar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European proposals to set limits on the price paid for natural gas are “hypocritical,” Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al Kaabi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Applia

  • California's gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

    A ban on sales of new gas-powered cars and light trucks is years off, but mom-and-pop gas station owners are already facing a dilemma: evolve for the EV era or sell out and move on?

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • JPMorgan, Macy’s and Other Companies Reveal What They Pay Workers as Deadline Looms

    A law taking effect in New York City on Nov. 1 will reshape how some employers hire, while others look for ways to avoid it.

  • McDonald's customers aren't pushing back on higher prices, analyst says

    McDonald's U.S. customer base is still lovin' the fast food chain, even with higher prices.

  • Natural Gas Took a Dive. A Warmer Winter Could Keep Prices Down.

    The U.S. market shifted from worries about tight supplies to lower demand for heating fuel on the back of a warmer winter.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • Jeep Owner Stellantis’s China Joint Venture to File for Bankruptcy

    HONG KONG— Stellantis NV said its unprofitable joint venture that made and distributed the Jeep brand in China will file for bankruptcy, a move that follows the European auto giant’s failure to reverse its dwindling sales in the country. Stellantis said it would continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China. It had impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture and other related assets in its first-half financial results, the company said.