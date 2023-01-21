Kenya Pesticides, Agrochemical Products and Seeds Manufacturing and Importation Report 2022: International Brands of Global Players Dominate the Market
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture and Importation of Pesticides, Other Agrochemical Products and Seeds in Kenya 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the manufacture and importation of pesticides, other agrochemicals and seeds in Kenya provides comprehensive information on the importation, blending processing and manufacturing of these products and the state of agriculture on which they depend.
There is information on the state and size of the sector, trade, rates of use, key issues, notable local and international players, corporate actions, regulations and other developments.
There are profiles of 23 seed pesticide and agrochemical companies including state-owned Kenya Seed Company and the Agricultural Development Corporation, international players such as Bayer, Syngenta East Africa and BASF East Africa, and private companies including Kenya Highland Seed and Fertiplant East Africa.
The Kenyan pesticides and other agrochemicals industry is dominated by imports of international brands. The certified seed industry is led by state-owned enterprises, and certified maize seed is the biggest seed market in Kenya.
The growth of the pesticides and other agrochemicals and seed production industry depends on the growth of agriculture, which is the country's biggest sectoral contributor to GDP and provides livelihoods for three-quarters of the population. But most people employed in agriculture are subsistence farmers, which means a relatively small market of intensive, commercial farmers available to suppliers.
Developments
The majority of investment in the industry has been in agent and distribution networks due to extensive imports, and international brands of global players dominate the market, but there has been local production and formulation and even technological development.
The most important growth in recent years has come from biological controls as an alternative to synthetic pesticides and almost all of Kenya's major biopesticide companies are local players. The fertiliser supply industry is largely imported international brands, and a few local companies are involved in blending, but some new operations have extended more fully into chemical processing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY PROFILE
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry
4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Key Issues
4.4. Notable Players
4.5. Trade
4.6. Corporate Actions
4.7. Regulations
5. AFRICA
6. INTERNATIONAL
7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. Unforeseen Events
7.2. Economic Environment
7.3. Labour
7.4. Environmental and Health Issues
7.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation
7.6. Government Support
7.7. Input Costs
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
8.3. Barriers to Entry
9. SWOT ANALYSIS
10. OUTLOOK
11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
12. REFERENCES
12.1. Publications
12.2. Websites
Summary of Notable Players
Seed Companies
Pesticide and Agro-Chemical Companies
Company Profiles - SEED COMPANIES
Agri-Seed Co Ltd
Agricultural Development Corporation
East African Seed Company Ltd
Greenlife Crop Protection Africa Ltd
Kenya Highland Seed Company Ltd
Kenya Seed Company Ltd
Syngenta East Africa Ltd
Western Seed Company Ltd
Pesticide and Agro-Chemical Companies
Arysta LifeScience (Kenya) Ltd
BASF East Africa Ltd
Bayer East Africa Ltd
Dudutech Integrated Pest Management Ltd
East African Seed Company Ltd
Fertiplant East Africa Ltd
Greenlife Crop Protection Africa Ltd
Juanco SPS Ltd
KAPI Ltd
KEL Chemicals Ltd
Kenya Biologics Ltd
Osho Chemical Industries Ltd
Real IPM Co (Kenya) Ltd (The)
Syngenta East Africa Ltd
Twiga Chemical Industries Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ojbw1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenya-pesticides-agrochemical-products-and-seeds-manufacturing-and-importation-report-2022-international-brands-of-global-players-dominate-the-market-301726771.html
SOURCE Research and Markets