U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,553.00
    -18.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,153.00
    -106.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,119.25
    -86.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,082.20
    -9.90 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.98
    +0.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    +3.91 (+20.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3990
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,282.10
    -559.61 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.45
    +158.06 (+15.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.99
    -2.56 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Kenyan fintech Zanifu nabs $1M to bridge MSME financing gap, eyes Ghana, Uganda expansion

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Kenyan fintech Zanifu is set to upgrade its platform and grow the number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) it extends stock-financing to after securing $1 million in Seed funding.

Saviu Ventures, which invested in the startup’s pre-seed round early 2020, Launch Africa Ventures, Sayani Investments and a number of angel investors from Kenya and Nigeria participated in the round. This latest round brings the total funding so far received by the startup to $1.2 million.

Zanifu provides short-term stock-financing of up to $2,000 to MSMEs in Kenya and is eyeing an additional 15,000 FMCG retailers in the next one year.

"We serve FMCG retailers, especially the ones that are too small to access traditional bank finance for their businesses. The only option these MSMEs have has been digital consumer loans, which are not always suitable for them. We are filling a critical gap in providing stock financing, which enables small businesses to grow their turnovers by more than 40%," said Zanifu co-founder and chief operating officer, Steve Biko.

“The FMCG segment has the highest working capital needs within MSMEs, and the velocity of the goods they sell allows us to safely underwrite unsecured business credit to them.”

Zanifu co-founders, from left to right, Steve Biko and Sebastian Mithika. Image Credits: Zanifu.

Biko and Sebastian Mithika launched the financing business a year after founding the startup in 2017. The startup said it has to date extended 85,000 working capital loans worth over $13 million to 7,000 businesses in Kenya.

Mithika said that Zanifu is playing its role in bridging the $20 billion (as estimated by the World Bank) MSME financing gap in the country experienced by 5 million small businesses, most of which are informal.

The informal businesses in Kenya are an integral part of the economy contributing 33.8% of the country’s GDP and providing 83.4% of employment outside of small-scale agriculture. However, access to financing remains the main impediment to growth for these micro and small businesses. And thus, over the last few years fintech companies like Zanifu have introduced products that are tailored to the financing needs of the MSMEs.

Zanifu works with a number of manufacturers and distributors to extend the credit to these small businesses with retailers already sourcing products from the startup’s partners qualifying for the financing. Zanifu has created platforms for manufactures, distributors and retailers that ensure seamless ordering, payment, tracking and fulfillment.

Retailers borrow through Zanifu’s loan app, where they upload information that includes historical purchase data. The retailers are then assigned a credit limit, after its algorithm scores them, within six hours after signing up. Retailers have up to a month to pay back the loans, which attract an interest rate of 3.5 to 5%.

Zanifu, which has a presence throughout Kenya, is now eyeing Ghana and Uganda. A regional presence will step-up competition for the likes of Uganda’s Numida and Nigeria’s Payhippo, some of the fintechs providing unsecured financing to small businesses.

Numida, founded in 2017, extends unsecured credit of up to $3,500 in less than two hours while Payhippo, in a past interview, said it disburses average loans of $1,300, with the minimum being about $200. As alternative finance providers, these digital lenders are closing the financing gap for small businesses, but at a higher interest rate when compared to formal banking institutions.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

    Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.90 a barrel at 0740 GMT, adding to a 1.2% jump in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.07 a barrel, adding to a 1.9% gain on Tuesday.

  • Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

    Kenya's highest court began Tuesday weighing a legal bid to revive government plans to shake up the country's political system, just months ahead of crucial elections.

  • Shanghai Electric Launches Chinese Language Training Program for Pakistan's Personnel on Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project

    Shanghai Electric has partnered with Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi (CIUK) to launch a new education resource for the Pakistani personnel of the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project and surrounding communities, as part of a joint initiative to uplift the skill set of project employees and unlock better career prospects for the students from Pakistan's southern Sindh province.

  • Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional UK£6.4k as FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) drops to UK£451m

    The recent price decline of 21% in FD Technologies Plc's ( LON:FDP ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Crypto ATMs offline as Singapore seeks to curb 'on impulse' trading

    Cryptocurrency automatic teller machines (ATMs), which provide a convenient platform for trading in digital tokens, are being taken offline in Singapore, as its central bank limits consumer advertising of crypto. Crytocurrency ATMs enable users to trade digital payment tokens (DPT) like Bitcoin and Ether with fiat money, or government-issued currency. The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) in new guidelines https://www.reuters.com/technology/singapore-cbank-issues-guidelines-discourage-crypto-trading-by-public-2022-01-17 announced on Monday, said such convenient access may mislead the public to trade "on impulse".

  • Jewellery helps Richemont sales jump amid post-pandemic luxury revival

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Strong demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe in a post-pandemic rebound helped quarterly sales at Cartier owner Richemont rise by nearly a third, the world's second-largest luxury group said on Wednesday. Sales at Richemont rose to 5.658 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the company's third quarter ended December, a 32% increase when currency swings were removed. The performance was 38% better than the 2019 Christmas quarter before the pandemic hit, Richemont said in a statement.

  • How nature helps wildlife survive the harshness of winter

    How can animals cope with such extended bitter cold conditions? Nature is a wonderful provider.

  • ASML profit beats despite Berlin fire; sees 20% sales growth in 2022

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings of 1.77 billion euros ($2.01 billion) and said it expected sales growth of 20% in 2022. "The expected impact of the fire in part of a building at our Berlin site is included", in the 2022 growth forecast, the Chief Executive Officert Peter Wennink said in a statement. Analysts had expected net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Colombian author García Márquez had secret Mexican daughter

    For decades renowned Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez kept the public from knowing about an intimate aspect of his life: He had a daughter with a Mexican writer, with whom he had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s. The closely guarded secret was published by Colombian newspaper El Universal on Sunday and confirmed to the Associated Press by two relatives of the Nobel Prize-winning author, who is famous for novels like One Hundred Years of Solitude and Love in the Time of Cholera. García Márquez died in Mexico City in 2014, where thousands of his readers lined up to see his casket in a concert hall.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Bitcoin’s long-term objective is ‘to replace something like gold’: CoinMetrics co-founder

    Nic Carter, Castle Island Ventures gen partner & CoinMetrics co-founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the correlation between bitcoin and risk assets, the outlook for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and the future of bitcoin mining.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Says ‘We’re Due for a Correction’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity markets are primed for a correction as the Federal Reserve prepares to boost rates and higher inflation becomes a reality for some time, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein said.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Mar

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Nasdaq's lowest close since October

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after broad sell-off during the regular trading day, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index components.