U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.41
    +0.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9400
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,583.46
    -904.77 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    861.70
    -75.09 (-8.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.38
    -12.24 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Kenyan Mattress Market Report 2022, Featuring Bobmil Industries, Copia, Turea, Simba Mattresses and Vitafoam Products

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kenya Mattress Market & Distribution Report 2022 - Market,Models, Opportunities, Process, Margins & Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report looks at the Mattress Industry in Kenya with a focus on distribution and untapped opportunities. On average a person in Kenya uses 9 mattresses in their lifetime. At a standard mattress price of $88.8 lifespan spend on mattresses per person amounts to $ 799.2. The mattress industry in Kenya is presently valued at $549,737,500 and is predicted to continue on an upward trend.

Demand for mattresses has been increasing year on year triggered by rising population (2009; 38.6m, 2019; 47.6m), urbanization and subsequent economic migration, higher literacy levels, lifestyle changes, improving household income among other factors.

Individual spending on mattresses will rise as consumers appreciate higher quality mattresses and consumption increases in the pre-teen and post 40 years consumer segments. Whereas significant investments have been made in mattress manufacturing, less has been done in distribution. This is in spite of changing consumer purchase habits, retailer needs and opportunities brought up by technological, infrastructural and logistical developments.

Hence, this report provides soft and hard decision making data for investors interested in either mattress manufacturing or distribution.

It paints a vivid picture of the mattress industry in Kenya, both on the demand and supply sides, detailing manufacturers, products, distributors, retailers and consumers by using market and financial facts and figures. In addition, it highlights existing distribution models and opportunities for profitable innovation.

Data Coverage

  • Consumption by age

  • Spending of mattresses by age

  • Type of mattress by age

  • Market size & Volume

  • Demand signals & triggers

  • Manufacturer profiles

  • Consumer segments and profiles

  • Consumer buying process

  • Product segmentation

  • Product demand

  • Distribution channels

  • Formal retail

  • Informal retail

  • Direct to consumers

  • E-commerce

  • Distribution & Wholesale models

  • Distribution Pricing and Margins

  • Retailer profiles

  • Retailer anxieties

  • Retailer purchase models

  • Opportunities in distribution

This report is suitable for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, investment advisors, other investors and anyone seeking to get a foothold in the Kenya mattress market.

Key questions answered

  • What is the mattress industry landscape in Kenya like?

  • Who are the key players?

  • What is the market share of different manufacturers?

  • What are the key trends and how do they impact existing and new players?

  • What is likely to happen in the future?

  • What are the untapped opportunities?

  • Which products are available in the market ?

  • Which are the most in-demand mattresses by type?

  • Which are the most in-demand mattresses by size?

  • Which product category is growing fastest?

  • What is driving demand?

  • What are the existing distribution channels?

  • What are the existing mattress distribution models?

  • What are the margins across the chain?

  • How do you get a mattress product on retailer shelves and consumers pick it?

  • How do you win informal retailers?

  • How do you win formal retailers?

  • How do you overcome key retailer anxieties?

  • How to get into mattress distribution in Kenya?

  • What resources are required?

Key Topics Covered:

  • The Mattress Eras: Pre 2010 & Post 2010

  • Demand for Mattresses

  • Individual Consumption by Age

  • Lifetime consumption per person

  • Value of the Kenya Mattress Industry

  • Demand Signals

  • Demand Triggers

  • The Mattress Industry:

  • The Structure

  • Manufacturer Profiles

  • Mattress Products

  • A note on Foam Mattresses

  • A Note on Spring Mattresses

  • The Future

  • What it Means for a new Distributor

  • Foam Mattress; A profile

  • Mattress Sizes in Kenya

  • The Consumers

  • Consumer Segmentation

  • Consumer Profiles

  • Consumer Attributes

  • Consumer Purchase Process

  • Consumers: By Income

  • Mattress Distribution

  • Distribution Channels: Details

  • Formal retail

  • Direct to consumers

  • Becoming A Distributor / Wholesaler

  • Wholesaler requirements

  • Wholesaler: Acquiring Retailers

  • Wholesaler - Retailer Models

  • Prices & Margins

  • Pricing & Margins Examples

  • Retailers

  • Retailer Anxieties

  • Retailer purchase process

  • Wholesaler Incentives

  • Retailer Choice of Brand - Influence

  • Retailers: Specific Action

  • Retailer Dissatsifiers, Satisfiers , Delighters

  • The Set Up

  • Key Steps

  • The Default Model

  • Positioning

  • Rationale

  • The Flow

  • Model Attributes

  • Experimental & Innovation Models

  • Catalogue Sales

  • Mini Wholesalers

  • Extra Direct to Consumer Sales

  • Credit and Consignment

  • E-commerce

  • A Note on Delivery

  • A Note on Localized Promotions

  • Main Operational Activities

  • Risks

  • Market Entry Mapping

  • Market Attractiveness

  • The Financials

Companies Mentioned

  • Bobmil Industries Limited

  • Copia Limited

  • Foam Mattresses Limited

  • Jumbo Mattresses Limited

  • Prime Foam Mattresses Limited

  • Simba Mattresses

  • Superfoam Limited

  • Turea Limited

  • Vitafoam Products Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb3slj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures fell even as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Stocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Russia Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks turned lower with U.S. equity futures as traders questioned the prospects for a diplomatic meeting between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May T

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Russia Says Putin-Biden Summit Not Confirmed Yet: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said Monday there were “no concrete plans” yet for a summit between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, hours after the White House said it had agreed in principle to a meeting to help resolve the standoff over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Wel

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • European stock markets mixed as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks mixed as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Credit Suisse data leak exposes dubious clients' accounts holding $100bn

    A vast leak that reveals details of the hidden wealth of more than 30,000 clients has rocked Credit Suisse in the latest scandal to engulf the Swiss bank.