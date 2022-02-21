Kenyan Mattress Market Report 2022, Featuring Bobmil Industries, Copia, Turea, Simba Mattresses and Vitafoam Products
Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kenya Mattress Market & Distribution Report 2022 - Market,Models, Opportunities, Process, Margins & Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report looks at the Mattress Industry in Kenya with a focus on distribution and untapped opportunities. On average a person in Kenya uses 9 mattresses in their lifetime. At a standard mattress price of $88.8 lifespan spend on mattresses per person amounts to $ 799.2. The mattress industry in Kenya is presently valued at $549,737,500 and is predicted to continue on an upward trend.
Demand for mattresses has been increasing year on year triggered by rising population (2009; 38.6m, 2019; 47.6m), urbanization and subsequent economic migration, higher literacy levels, lifestyle changes, improving household income among other factors.
Individual spending on mattresses will rise as consumers appreciate higher quality mattresses and consumption increases in the pre-teen and post 40 years consumer segments. Whereas significant investments have been made in mattress manufacturing, less has been done in distribution. This is in spite of changing consumer purchase habits, retailer needs and opportunities brought up by technological, infrastructural and logistical developments.
Hence, this report provides soft and hard decision making data for investors interested in either mattress manufacturing or distribution.
It paints a vivid picture of the mattress industry in Kenya, both on the demand and supply sides, detailing manufacturers, products, distributors, retailers and consumers by using market and financial facts and figures. In addition, it highlights existing distribution models and opportunities for profitable innovation.
Data Coverage
Consumption by age
Spending of mattresses by age
Type of mattress by age
Market size & Volume
Demand signals & triggers
Manufacturer profiles
Consumer segments and profiles
Consumer buying process
Product segmentation
Product demand
Distribution channels
Formal retail
Informal retail
Direct to consumers
E-commerce
Distribution & Wholesale models
Distribution Pricing and Margins
Retailer profiles
Retailer anxieties
Retailer purchase models
Opportunities in distribution
This report is suitable for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, investment advisors, other investors and anyone seeking to get a foothold in the Kenya mattress market.
Key questions answered
What is the mattress industry landscape in Kenya like?
Who are the key players?
What is the market share of different manufacturers?
What are the key trends and how do they impact existing and new players?
What is likely to happen in the future?
What are the untapped opportunities?
Which products are available in the market ?
Which are the most in-demand mattresses by type?
Which are the most in-demand mattresses by size?
Which product category is growing fastest?
What is driving demand?
What are the existing distribution channels?
What are the existing mattress distribution models?
What are the margins across the chain?
How do you get a mattress product on retailer shelves and consumers pick it?
How do you win informal retailers?
How do you win formal retailers?
How do you overcome key retailer anxieties?
How to get into mattress distribution in Kenya?
What resources are required?
Key Topics Covered:
The Mattress Eras: Pre 2010 & Post 2010
Demand for Mattresses
Individual Consumption by Age
Lifetime consumption per person
Value of the Kenya Mattress Industry
Demand Signals
Demand Triggers
The Mattress Industry:
The Structure
Manufacturer Profiles
Mattress Products
A note on Foam Mattresses
A Note on Spring Mattresses
The Future
What it Means for a new Distributor
Foam Mattress; A profile
Mattress Sizes in Kenya
The Consumers
Consumer Segmentation
Consumer Profiles
Consumer Attributes
Consumer Purchase Process
Consumers: By Income
Mattress Distribution
Distribution Channels: Details
Formal retail
Direct to consumers
Becoming A Distributor / Wholesaler
Wholesaler requirements
Wholesaler: Acquiring Retailers
Wholesaler - Retailer Models
Prices & Margins
Pricing & Margins Examples
Retailers
Retailer Anxieties
Retailer purchase process
Wholesaler Incentives
Retailer Choice of Brand - Influence
Retailers: Specific Action
Retailer Dissatsifiers, Satisfiers , Delighters
The Set Up
Key Steps
The Default Model
Positioning
Rationale
The Flow
Model Attributes
Experimental & Innovation Models
Catalogue Sales
Mini Wholesalers
Extra Direct to Consumer Sales
Credit and Consignment
E-commerce
A Note on Delivery
A Note on Localized Promotions
Main Operational Activities
Risks
Market Entry Mapping
Market Attractiveness
The Financials
Companies Mentioned
Bobmil Industries Limited
Copia Limited
Foam Mattresses Limited
Jumbo Mattresses Limited
Prime Foam Mattresses Limited
Simba Mattresses
Superfoam Limited
Turea Limited
Vitafoam Products Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb3slj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900