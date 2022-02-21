Kenyan Mattress Market Report 2022, Featuring Bobmil Industries, Copia, Turea, Simba Mattresses and Vitafoam Products

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kenya Mattress Market & Distribution Report 2022 - Market,Models, Opportunities, Process, Margins & Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report looks at the Mattress Industry in Kenya with a focus on distribution and untapped opportunities. On average a person in Kenya uses 9 mattresses in their lifetime. At a standard mattress price of $88.8 lifespan spend on mattresses per person amounts to $ 799.2. The mattress industry in Kenya is presently valued at $549,737,500 and is predicted to continue on an upward trend.

Demand for mattresses has been increasing year on year triggered by rising population (2009; 38.6m, 2019; 47.6m), urbanization and subsequent economic migration, higher literacy levels, lifestyle changes, improving household income among other factors.

Individual spending on mattresses will rise as consumers appreciate higher quality mattresses and consumption increases in the pre-teen and post 40 years consumer segments. Whereas significant investments have been made in mattress manufacturing, less has been done in distribution. This is in spite of changing consumer purchase habits, retailer needs and opportunities brought up by technological, infrastructural and logistical developments.

Hence, this report provides soft and hard decision making data for investors interested in either mattress manufacturing or distribution.

It paints a vivid picture of the mattress industry in Kenya, both on the demand and supply sides, detailing manufacturers, products, distributors, retailers and consumers by using market and financial facts and figures. In addition, it highlights existing distribution models and opportunities for profitable innovation.

Data Coverage

Consumption by age

Spending of mattresses by age

Type of mattress by age

Market size & Volume

Demand signals & triggers

Manufacturer profiles

Consumer segments and profiles

Consumer buying process

Product segmentation

Product demand

Distribution channels

Formal retail

Informal retail

Direct to consumers

E-commerce

Distribution & Wholesale models

Distribution Pricing and Margins

Retailer profiles

Retailer anxieties

Retailer purchase models

Opportunities in distribution

This report is suitable for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, investment advisors, other investors and anyone seeking to get a foothold in the Kenya mattress market.

Key questions answered

What is the mattress industry landscape in Kenya like?

Who are the key players?

What is the market share of different manufacturers?

What are the key trends and how do they impact existing and new players?

What is likely to happen in the future?

What are the untapped opportunities?

Which products are available in the market ?

Which are the most in-demand mattresses by type?

Which are the most in-demand mattresses by size?

Which product category is growing fastest?

What is driving demand?

What are the existing distribution channels?

What are the existing mattress distribution models?

What are the margins across the chain?

How do you get a mattress product on retailer shelves and consumers pick it?

How do you win informal retailers?

How do you win formal retailers?

How do you overcome key retailer anxieties?

How to get into mattress distribution in Kenya?

What resources are required?

Key Topics Covered:

The Mattress Eras: Pre 2010 & Post 2010

Demand for Mattresses

Individual Consumption by Age

Lifetime consumption per person

Value of the Kenya Mattress Industry

Demand Signals

Demand Triggers

The Mattress Industry:

The Structure

Manufacturer Profiles

Mattress Products

A note on Foam Mattresses

A Note on Spring Mattresses

The Future

What it Means for a new Distributor

Foam Mattress; A profile

Mattress Sizes in Kenya

The Consumers

Consumer Segmentation

Consumer Profiles

Consumer Attributes

Consumer Purchase Process

Consumers: By Income

Mattress Distribution

Distribution Channels: Details

Formal retail

Direct to consumers

Becoming A Distributor / Wholesaler

Wholesaler requirements

Wholesaler: Acquiring Retailers

Wholesaler - Retailer Models

Prices & Margins

Pricing & Margins Examples

Retailers

Retailer Anxieties

Retailer purchase process

Wholesaler Incentives

Retailer Choice of Brand - Influence

Retailers: Specific Action

Retailer Dissatsifiers, Satisfiers , Delighters

The Set Up

Key Steps

The Default Model

Positioning

Rationale

The Flow

Model Attributes

Experimental & Innovation Models

Catalogue Sales

Mini Wholesalers

Extra Direct to Consumer Sales

Credit and Consignment

E-commerce

A Note on Delivery

A Note on Localized Promotions

Main Operational Activities

Risks

Market Entry Mapping

Market Attractiveness

The Financials

Companies Mentioned

Bobmil Industries Limited

Copia Limited

Foam Mattresses Limited

Jumbo Mattresses Limited

Prime Foam Mattresses Limited

Simba Mattresses

Superfoam Limited

Turea Limited

Vitafoam Products Limited

