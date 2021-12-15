U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,643.00
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,606.00
    +54.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,934.50
    +9.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.00
    +6.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.86
    -0.87 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.60
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1266
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3237
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    113.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,252.65
    +1,218.27 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.55
    +31.43 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,447.32
    +14.68 (+0.05%)
     

Kenyan startup Wowzi secures $3.2 million from 4DX Ventures, Andela co-founder to expand across Africa

Annie Njanja
·5 min read

Kenyan startup Wowzi has secured new funding to expand the reach of its platform, which turns social media users into brand influencers, to West and Southern Africa -- as it taps the increasing usage of social sites across the continent driven by the proliferation of smartphones and a deepening internet penetration.

Wowzi, which connects social media users with advertisers and provides consumer insights, has secured a total of $3.2 million from investors over the last few months, part of which includes a recently concluded $2 million seed round that was led by the Africa-focused venture capital firm 4DX Ventures. This was preceded by a $1.2 million pre-seed round.

Other investors in the seed round were To.org, Golden Palm Investments, LoftyInc Capital, Afropreneur Angels, and Future Africa. Andela co-founder Christina Sass, and former Andela executives Jessica Chervin, Justin Ziegler, as well as Johnny Falla, who currently serves as chief development and growth officer at Wowzi, took part in the round too.

Wowzi plans to use the new investment to set up operations in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, seeking growth opportunities beyond Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, where it currently has a physical presence. It plans to use these new hubs to enter more countries across the continent.

“We are primarily focused on expanding across Africa in 2022 and in other emerging markets globally,” Wowzi co-founder and CEO, Brian Mogeni, told TechCrunch.

“We are also adding new product capabilities and features, as we continue to develop our technology and provide additional value to our communities,” he said.

Wowzi makes it possible for brands to partner with social media users for marketing campaigns. This a new form of digital marketing that pivots from the norm of using celebrities for marketing campaigns. Wowzi said by using normal internet users, it is tapping “more authentic engagements or product endorsements" from people who interact with these brands on a daily basis.

The startup also relieves brands from the stress of managing influencers as the platform operates in an automated fashion. To post a campaign, brands filter out their preferred influencer demographic groups based on characteristics like gender, location, profession or income levels. Wowzi then matches them with with the right type of influencers for their needs. The brands then refine their search (based on the content shared or level of activity) and then reach out to the influencers they desire.

“Managing influencers is difficult; from establishing contact, negotiations, contracting, ensuring that content is delivered and is posted on time to following up on payment. It is a lot of work. We manage the entire process with the brand to make sure that it's successful,” said Falla

Wowzi influencers are categorized as nano, micro, mega, meta and super (celebrities), and they carry out marketing campaigns for brands via their social media accounts on sites like Tik Tok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. However, Wowzi’s focus is mainly on nano and micro influencers (social media users with less than 10,000 followers).

Anyone with at least 250 (nano influencers) connections on a social site fits the profile of a Wowzi influencer, but interested candidates must go through several verification levels before they start getting gigs.

“Brands want to have more authentic engagements or endorsements for products, from people who use and love them, and can talk about real practical applications. Our campaigns show that nano influencers deliver better sales leads because of the higher trust with their following,” Falla told TechCrunch.

“Brands also access a community of their most likely customers, and so this makes the campaigns hyper targeted for them as well,” said Falla.

Wowzi co-founders (l-r) Mike Otieno, Hassan Bashir and Brian Mogeni. Image Credits: Wowzi.

Wowzi works with creative agencies or directly with brands to help them scale their campaigns. It has so far worked with Coca Cola, Netflix, Safaricom, Diageo, P&G and Absa Bank.

The processes are automated, which means that brands get data they can use to evaluate the reach of the marketing campaigns.

“We offer a really comprehensive reporting dashboard online. So, brands can check in to see exactly what happened, what posts were made by the influencers, which ones performed the best and analytics of the demographics for people who were actually reached,” said Falla.

Wowzi is the brainchild of Mogeni, Hassan Bashir and Mike Otieno, who co-founded the company mid-2019 but the platform went live a day before Kenya’s president imposed the first lockdown last year. As it later turned out, a window of opportunity opened as more brands realized that they had to adopt other ways of marketing as travel and human interaction remained limited.

The startup has so far worked with 200 brands, carried out over 15,000 campaigns and delivered over 200,000 paid gigs to date. Wowzi has grown 20-fold over the last one year.

More recently, brands are able to post market research jobs including the engagement of influencers in polls or surveys. This is part of Wowzi’s plan to grow beyond an influencer marketing platform to a jobs aggregator.

“We recently rolled out a market intelligence service which enables the same brands, SMEs or development agencies to pull information in a faster, targeted and richer format from their focal segments,” said Mogeni.

Wowzi is now eyeing over 1 million job opportunities in the short term as it establishes a strong pan-African presence. This goal is achievable for the startup, which has successfully conducted campaigns across multiple markets in Africa including Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia and Cameroon.

“We actually had our first engagement in Cameroon recently after Netflix asked us to work with them in an additional eight countries. And so, what we have seen is that we can scale easily, even without the need for a physical presence,” said Falla.

Across sub-Saharan Africa 303 million people, about 28% of the population, are connected to the mobile internet according to the 2021 GSMA Mobile Economy report. This is expected to grow to about 40% of the population by 2025, offering a bigger market to internet-based businesses like Wowzi.

Recommended Stories

  • Before vote, UK says 'Plan B' measures vital to understand COVID variant

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes new measures to tackle the spread of a coronavirus variant are necessary to better understand Omicron, his spokesman said on Monday, before an expected rebellion by some lawmakers in a parliamentary vote. Lawmakers will vote on Tuesday to approve the measures, which include ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public places and use COVID passes to enter some venues, but many Conservatives have said the steps are too draconian. The measures are expected to pass despite the threatened rebellion by dozens of Conservative lawmakers, largely by votes from the main opposition Labour Party which is yet another blow for a prime minister already under considerable pressure. The measure that has most angered some in the Conservative Party is the use of COVID-19 certification to enter some venues, such as night clubs, which several lawmakers have said is an assault on the country's liberty by the state.

  • UK lawmakers OK virus restrictions but Johnson faces dissent

    British lawmakers voted Tuesday to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a major revolt by lawmakers in his own Conservative party who are opposed to the regulations. The result was a blow to the authority of the embattled prime minister, whose approval ratings — both with voters and inside the Conservative Party — have plunged amid ethics scandals and allegations that his government breached its own pandemic restrictions. The House of Commons voted on measures that take effect this week, ordering masks to be worn in most indoor settings in England, changing rules on self-isolation and — most contentiously — requiring proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and large crowded events. All passed comfortably because of opposition party support, but 96 Conservatives voted against the nightclub rules — by far the biggest rebellion of Johnson's premiership.

  • Sonic identity is the missing component for social metaverse experiences

    In the many conversations around “the metaverse” sparked by the Facebook corporate name transition to Meta, much has focused on the visual elements. Just ask Spike Jonze. The movie director discarded the original voice actor in the title role of his 2013 film “Her” and substituted Scarlett Johansson’s sultry timbres. Voice was critical to creating a fleshed-out character that could absorb the viewer into the story’s premise and make it fully believable.

  • London nightclub owners pan UK's new COVID-19 rules for venues

    Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new "Plan B" measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, including the use of COVID-19 vaccine passes to enter some venues such as nightclubs and settings with larger crowds. Negative rapid tests, known as lateral flow tests, will also be accepted. Parliament passed the new rules on Tuesday though 99 members of Johnson's ruling Conservative Party voted against them in a sign of increasing unhappiness with his leadership. Kate Fuller, who owns the Electric Ballroom nightclub in Camden in north London wants to work with the government as much as possible but the lack of available rapid testing is a problem for her business.

  • Five questions with Sarasota Realtor who topped $200 million in closed volume in 2021

    Coldwell Banker Realty's Roger Pettingell has topped his previous sales volume by close to $25 million.

  • Biden Team Mulls New Clampdown on China’s Largest Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe Na

  • Kroger changes Covid policy for unvaccinated employees

    Supermarket giant Kroger Co. has changed its coronavirus policies to cut some benefits for employees who haven’t been vaccinated.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • Pfizer early study shows vaccine is 70% effective against Omicron variant as cases rise globally

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani provides data on the Pfizer vaccine's reported effectiveness against the Omicron variant, which has been detected in 33 U.S. states and 77 countries worldwide.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla To Accept Dogecoin As Payment

    Dogecoin rallied, but is this rally sustainable?

  • API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On a

  • Matterport CEO describes the business of digitizing properties

    Matterport CEO Todd Albright joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of Matterport since its IPO and how the company is helping bring digital retail shopping 3D.

  • Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

    While U.S. government forecasts predict both oil and gas prices will see a decline in 2022, many private sector forecasts show the opposite occurring.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Toyota commits $70 billion to bolster electrification, shares rally

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday committed 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) to electrify its automobiles by 2030, half of it to develop a battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up, as it looks to tap a growing market for zero-emission cars. But the world's biggest carmaker, which is a relative latecomer to full electric cars, said it expected annual BEVs sales to reach only 3.5 million vehicles by the end of the decade, or around a third of its current vehicle sales. Even so, shares in Toyota and group companies Toyota Tsusho and Denso rallied on Wednesday, leading gains on the benchmark Nikkei 225 index. Toyota advanced 4.06% while Toyota Tsusho and Denso jumped 4.81% and 4.44%, respectively.

  • West Coast export terminal halted, Colorado natural gas group backs other projects

    A liquified natural gas terminal export project was hoped to give Rockies' vast natural gas reserves an export outlet to Asia.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • 7 Surprising Reasons You’re Not Getting a Call Back for That Job You Want

    When it comes to job hunting, there’s tons of advice floating around—always arrive to the interview 20 minutes early, make sure you send a...

  • Europe’s Gas Is Pricier Than Ever Relative to U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas has never been more expensive relative to U.S. supplies amid a spiraling Old World energy crisis as winter descends across the northern hemisphere. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalBenchmark Dutch gas futures were almost $40 per million Br