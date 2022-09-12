U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.75
    +19.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,294.00
    +130.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,655.00
    +62.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.30
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.20
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.37 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    +0.0147 (+1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.41
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1697
    +0.0110 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7060
    +0.1420 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,212.10
    +576.89 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.52
    +38.92 (+7.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.04
    +81.97 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Kenya's HotelOnline acquires hospitality software company HotelPlus

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

HotelOnline, a Kenya-based Yanolja-backed travel technology scale-up that fashions itself as an e-commerce and digital marketing enabler in the hospitality industry, has acquired HotelPlus, a software provider with clients in 22 countries.

The full terms of the transcation were not disclosed but Eric Muliro, who founded HotelPlus in Kenya 13 years ago is getting a payout and $1.9 million in shares in HotelOnline, which was valued at $24 million before the deal. Muliro has also been appointed as HotelOnline's chief technology officer.

HotelOnline said the deal has increased its customers by over 2,200 and opened the door for additional customers and unique offerings like payment solutions, AI-driven pricing, and revenue management.

“We are significantly increasing our client base, while capitalizing on the combined strengths of both companies, creating a force to reckon with in East Africa’s hospitality industry,” HotelOnline co-founder, Havar Bauck, told TechCrunch.

“Because the HotelPlus client-base currently uses on-premise software, this creates a unique integration opportunity with our cloud solutions…We are creating a massive win-win situation for the HotelPlus clients, in other words,” said Bauck, who co-founded HotelOnline with Endre Opal in 2014.

Trond Riiber Knudsen of the TRK Group, an Oslo-based venture capital firm and an investor in HotelOnline, said in a statement, "A deal like this helps build a strong African travel-tech player, with a local and continental foothold. This is a key part of what we aim to contribute to through our stake in HotelOnline. We see great potential in the new company, and we look forward to the journey from here.”

HotelOnline helps hotels to establish and increase their visibility online to tap a wider clientele base. It helps its clients to deploy booking engines and gain prominence on distribution channels like Booking.com, in addition to equipping them with the capacity to manage operations on their own platforms using cloud-based digital tools including property management systems. It offers management services to property owners too.

HotelOnline said it is planning an aggressive expansion across Africa, where it currently has over 6,000 clients spread across 27 countries, by tapping HotelPlus’s reseller network, and the growing hospitality industry -- which is recovering strongly from the ravages of the pandemic. It immediate plan involves attaining a dominant position in East Africa, and in Nigeria and Senegal, as it works towards being a powerful pan-African player.

“HotelPlus has built an impressive commercial organization, with skilled sales people, a high-performance reseller network covering more than a dozen countries across the continent. Integrating these resources, prepares the ground for our accelerated expansion in Africa,” said Bauck.

The deal comes months after HotelOnline closed its Series A funding earlier in the year backed by Yanolja, a first in Africa for the Softbank and Booking.com backed South Korean travel technology company. Yanolja offers cloud-based solutions for accommodation, restaurants and residences, and boasts over 43,000 customers in 170 markets.

Having Yanolja’s backing has given HotelOnline the financial muscle to cut deals and make investments that will help it scale and expand in its current and target markets. HotelOnline's other investors includes Tore Hofstad, Stratel AS and a group of angel investors from Nigeria.

SoftBank-backed travel tech startup Yanolja acquires Korean e-commerce company Interpark

US-based fintech Umba buys majority stake in Kenya’s Daraja microfinance bank

 

Recommended Stories

  • ECB governors see rising risk of rate hitting 2% to curb inflation - sources

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers see a rising risk that they will have to raise their key interest rate to 2% or more to curb record-high inflation in the euro zone despite a likely recession, sources told Reuters. With inflation hitting 9.1% in August and seen above the ECB's 2% target for two years to come, the central bank has been raising its interest rates at record speed and urging governments to help bring down energy bills that have ballooned since Russia invaded Ukraine. The ECB raised its deposit rate from zero to 0.75% on Thursday and President Christine Lagarde guided for another two or three hikes, saying rates were still far away from a level that will bring inflation back to 2%.

  • Swiss Re expects rise in demand amid global uncertainty

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Swiss Re said global geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic developments and climate change have heightened demand for risk protection and will lead to increased premiums. The reinsurer plans to further grow its natural catastrophe portfolio, where the market is forecast to grow to $48 billion from $35 billion in the next four years, it said on Monday. "On top of impacts from COVID-19 and increasing losses from natural catastrophes, the re-insurance industry is now confronted with issues like inflation, risk of recession and geopolitical tensions," said Moses Ojeisekhoba, chief executive officer reinsurance, in a statement.

  • Bad News Beset This Biotech, but I See a Boost Ahead

    TG Therapeutics could see a win with its multiple sclerosis therapy -- and I've got a lesson for traders staying nimble.

  • Pan-African “gender equal investor“ Janngo Capital hits first close of €60M fund

    After stints at Jumia as its former managing director at its Nigerian office and founding CEO of its Ivorian office, Fatoumata Bâ, a veteran of the African tech space, announced that her firm Janngo Capital was raising a €60 million fund (~$63 million) in 2019. The firm, looking to “invest 50% of its proceeds in companies founded, co-founded, or benefiting women,” received €15 million from European Investment Bank (EIB) as an anchor investor and planned to close the fund the following year. The firm, in a statement, said its “Janngo Capital Startup Fund plans to invest in startups that enable Africans to improve their access to essential goods and services and African small and medium businesses to improve their access to market and capital --and create sustainable jobs at scale, with a focus on women and youth.”

  • Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations of foreign exchange regulations and froze its assets worth 646.70 million rupees ($8.16 million). WazirX said it is now in a position to continue its banking operations as usual.

  • KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

    BTIG analyst Eric Hagen likes both KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, which provide senior commercial-mortgage loans to properties backed by institutional sponsors.

  • Uhuru Kenyatta: How will Kenya's outgoing president be remembered?

    President Uhuru Kenyatta promised national cohesion and to fight corruption. He made some progress.

  • Analysis-BOJ is nowhere near shifting monetary policy to support yen

    The yen may be near 24-year lows, but Japan's central bank is not even close to trying to support it with higher interest rates. That is the message from three sources familiar with the thinking of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and it was strongly implied by the country's top foreign exchange diplomat last week and indeed by central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda in July. The government - especially the Ministry of Finance (MOF) - has repeatedly and strongly expressed dissatisfaction with this year's falls in the yen, which on Sept. 7 dropped as far as 144.990 per dollar, down 30% since the end of 2021.

  • Amazon India to waive 50% fee for new sellers in festival season

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's Indian arm said on Monday it will halve the fee for new sellers on its platform as the e-commerce giant gears up for the festive season in one of its key markets. "We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season," said Vivek Somareddy, Director Fulfillment Channels at Amazon India. Amazon's "Great Indian Festival," the company's annual festive season sale, kicks off on September 23.

  • Mondelez and Other Snack Makers Are Bucking Inflation. Here’s Why.

    Mondelez says that nearly 90% of people around the world snack on a daily basis, with a frequency that keeps increasing.

  • Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

    Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday, taking steps such as building a dike in front of it. Both the government and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding, which submerged nearly a third of the nation of 220 million. The electricity station in the district of Dadu in the southern province of Sindh, one of the country's worst affected areas, supplies power to six provincial districts.

  • UK heads for recession as economy stages ‘feeble’ rebound in July - live updates

    Truss told to speed up energy help for business The FTSE 100 opens 0.5pc higher Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Charles III proclamation: King's Guard detachment seen for first time since the reign of King George VI

    For the first time since the reign of King George VI, a detachment of The King’s Guard will be seen today at the Principal Proclamation of His Majesty The King.

  • 2 Reasons Social Security Recipients Shouldn't Bank on a Giant Raise for 2023

    There's a reason seniors on Social Security tend to struggle financially. It's for this reason that many seniors may be eagerly awaiting news of a giant cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023. Since inflation has been even more rampant this year, it's fair to assume that next-year's Social Security raise will be big.

  • US Inflation Has Peaked, Says Goldman Sachs's Moe

    Tim Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., discusses US inflation, the underperformance in Asian equities and his outlook for markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Ukraine blames Russia for blackouts amid offensive

    STORY: Firefighters battled a fire at a thermal power plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Sunday, following Russian missile strikes that caused widespread blackouts.Ukrainian officials have accused retreating Russian forces of attacking civilian infrastructure in retaliation to the weekend offensive by Ukrainian troops which drove Russia out of its key stronghold in the Kharkiv region.Local authorities said at least one duty officer was killed in the strikes."No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted late on Sunday.He said the attacks caused a total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and partial blackouts in several other places.Moscow denies its forces deliberately target civilians in what it calls its “special operation”.The Russian strikes came after Ukrainian's army said its forces had made more gains in the Kharkiv region.Video released on social media by a district mayor shows him and Ukrainian soldiers being embraced by some residents, as they shout “glory to Ukraine”.The video is said to be taken in a village near the Russian border, about 27 miles north of Kharkiv, though Reuters is unable to verify it.Ukraine says its forces have regained more than 1,100 square miles since the start of this month, releasing images of Russian equipment that has now fallen into their hands. Defence Minister Olkeksii Reznikov struck a cautious tone, telling the Financial Times that Ukrainian forces could be encircled by fresh Russian troops if they advance too far. Still, it’s the worst defeat for Russia’s forces in the war since they were repelled from the outskirts of Kyiv in March. Reznikov said the offensive went far better than expected, saying, “It's a sign that Russia can be defeated.”Reuters / 107 Separate Brigade of the Bukovyna Territorial Defence Forces / Twitter/ZelenskyyUa / Territorial Defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS / UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES / Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official / Facebook/Vyacheslav Zadorenko

  • Euro jumps to 3-week high amid hawkish ECB signals, dollar idles

    The euro jumped to a more than three-week peak versus the dollar on Monday, and sterling rose to the highest this month as European Central Bank officials pushed the case for further aggressive monetary tightening. The greenback idled not far from a two-week low against a basket of peers ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week that might give the Federal Reserve room to slow the pace of rate hikes at its Sept. 21 policy meeting. ECB policymakers see a rising risk that they will have to raise their key interest rate to 2% or more to curb record inflation in the euro zone, sources told Reuters.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces This Risk: Elon Musk's New Twitter Move; Warren Buffett Buys More OXY Stock

    The market rally has revived, but watch out for Treasury yields. Elon Musk made a new move vs. Twitter. Warren Buffett bought more OXY stock.

  • Nio Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is a leading player in China's electric vehicle (EV) market and has sometimes been referred to as the "Chinese Tesla." Should investors treat Nio's big valuation pullback as an opportunity to build a position in the stock, or is the EV company's share price still too high to generate strong returns? Howard Smith: Nio's recently released quarterly earnings report provided a good lesson for investors wanting to log big returns on more speculative, high-growth companies.