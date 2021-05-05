U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.75
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    +74.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,551.00
    +15.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.00
    +10.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.07
    +0.38 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.20
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.47
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1990
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.82
    +0.51 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4260
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,572.20
    -1,554.23 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,399.21
    +19.28 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.49
    +39.32 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Kenya's Lami raises $1.8M to scale API insurance platform across Africa

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Africa's insurance market stands at a 3% penetration rate, per a McKinsey study in 2018 comparing six insurance regions on the continent. If the South African market is excluded, this number drops to a measly 1.12%.

Unlike other parts of the world, most African insurance providers neglect the importance of tailored and affordable insurance products to the average African consumer. Lami Technologies, a startup out of Kenya armed with $1.8 million in seed money, is looking to change that.

The round was led by Accion Venture Lab, a seed-stage investment firm that supports financial services targeted at underserved markets. Other VCs that participated include AAIC, Consonance, P1 Ventures, Acuity Ventures, The Continent Venture Partners and Future Africa.

Low insurance uptake in Africa is somewhat due to the traditional distribution of insurance policies. They customarily rely on brick-and-mortar channels to sell and process policies. This takes a long processing cycle and has poor customer satisfaction and higher distribution costs.

Sequentially, the ways premiums are paid is affected. From the McKinsey report in 2018, the total gross written premiums (GWP) in Eastern Africa was $3.3 billion. In comparison, South Africa did $48.3 billion worth of GWP that same year.

For this reason, CEO Jihan Abass founded the company in 2018 to democratize insurance products in Kenya.

"For us, the main problem we wanted to solve was that 97% of Africans don't buy insurance. We were trying to understand the methodology behind that, especially in Kenya where there are over 50 insurance companies but the penetration level is 2.4%," she told TechCrunch.

Kenyan insurtech startup Pula raises $6M Series A to derisk smallholder farmers across Africa

"The driving force for us was making insurance widely available. We felt that building the technological infrastructure to facilitate the distribution of insurance was the best way to increase the penetration level in Africa."

But selling directly to consumers would be a meticulous process as they rarely buy insurance from trusted organizations, let alone a third-party company. So Lami adopted a B2B2C approach to leverage the trust already built by platforms that converse with customers daily and innovate around it.

Via an API, it allows businesses like banks, startups, and organizations to offer digital insurance products to their users. The product can also be used by partner businesses to manage their own insurance needs.

Some customers like Stanbic Bank in Kenya use Lami's API to run insurance operations; HR platform WorkPay makes insurance products available to the businesses using its platform. With over 20 insurance writers, the company is also launching an insurance marketplace on e-commerce platform Jumia.

Users can get a quote for motor, medical or other tailored insurance products through its API. They also can customize the benefits and adjust the premium to suit them, get their policy documents and access claims.

Typically, it takes about 90 days for claims to be processed for an average African insurer. Abass said Lami has reduced this to a week -- it is one way the three-year-old company has developed trust with customers.

Jihan Abbas - Founder &amp; CEO of Lami
Jihan Abbas - Founder & CEO of Lami

Jihan Abbas (Founder & CEO)

Another challenge that Lami has been able to overcome is getting insurance companies onboard. According to the CEO, transitioning from a traditional way of offering insurance to digital distribution channels only worked because Lami began to show early the value of customer experience and journey which requires getting the right insurance to the right customer at the right time.

This is what makes Lami stand out, Abass continued. It co-designs products with its underwriting partners. And approaching design in this manner helps the businesses to offer unique insurance products to their underlying customer base.

She illustrates an offering with a bus-booking platform where passengers' insurance points are calculated on a per-trip basis. It counts when they board the bus and stops when they alight. She believes an innovative process like this will take the continent's insurance play to a more desirable place.

"I think there's huge potential in the insurance industry. Despite the low penetration, the annual market is worth more than $60 billion a year. I think people are starting to open their eyes to insurance as opposed to other financial services."

Since its inception, the insurtech startup has sold more than 5,000 policies. It has partnered with more than 25 active underwriters, including Britam, Pioneer and Madison Insurance. These underwriters help distribute more than 30 products from medical and employee benefits to motor and device insurance.

Rising African venture investment powers fintech, clean tech bets in 2020

Lami will use the seed investment to hire more people, improve its technology and grow its presence across Africa.

Accion Venture Lab is placing a bet on Lami's embedded finance play. Here's what its African director, Ashley Lewis said of the investment. “... By embedding customized insurance within businesses that customers know and trust, Lami is making insurance accessible for underserved populations in Africa and enabling them to build financial resilience."

Lami's investment also represents a spark in a Kenyan tech ecosystem where being both an indigenous and female founder is an incongruous mix. A study in 2019 showed that Kenya had the strongest presence of expat co-founders of any of the Big Four tech ecosystems. While the country has a better female co-founder representation than other countries (1 in 4), the percentage of those from Kenya is about 12%.

There are just a handful of female founders who have raised million-dollar rounds. Though Abass sits comfortably in this illustrious club, it took thick skins and confidence in her product to get in.

"The funding landscape in Kenya is generally biased towards male founders and in East Africa, especially to foreign founders. So it was a lot harder to get investors excited and onboard with us. For us, we've built something quite exciting, although it took some time. One key thing why we wanted to make this publicized is so other female founders can see that there's an opportunity to do the same too," she said.

Female-led startups dominate Catalyst Fund’s inclusive fintech 2021 cohort

Recommended Stories

  • Indian online teaching platform Teachmint raises $16.5 million

    An Indian startup that began its life after the global pandemic broke last year said on Tuesday it has concluded its third financing round as it enables hundreds of thousands of teachers in the world's second-largest internet market to run classes online and serve their students. Bangalore-based Teachmint said today it has raised $16.5 million in its Series A financing round. The round was led by Learn Capital, the San Francisco Bay Area-headquartered venture capital firm that focuses on edtech firms and has backed some of the world's most promising online learning startups, including Coursera, Udemy, Nerdy, Minerva and Brainly.

  • Detroit Tigers' bats wake up too late in 11-7 loss to Boston Red Sox

    Robbie Grossman was one of a trio of Detroit Tigers who produced at the plate, but they lost, 11-7, to Boston for their 16th loss in 18 games.

  • Tanzania, once sceptical of COVID-19, announces measures to curb new variants

    Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan's more active efforts to contain the pandemic. Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative COVID-19 tests at border points. Her approach to tackling COVID-19 contrasts sharply with her late predecessor John Magufuli who dismissed fears of the infection and promoted remedies such as steam inhalation and herbal concoctions as a cure.

  • 'We are all the same' - Barcelona church opens doors to Ramadan dinners

    With COVID-19 restrictions preventing Barcelona's Islamic population from celebrating Ramadan at the usual indoor venues, a Catholic church has offered up its open-air cloisters for Muslims to eat and pray together. Every evening between 50 and 60 Muslims, many of them homeless, stream into the centuries-old stone passages of the Santa Anna church, where volunteers offer a hearty meal of home-cooked food. "We are all the same... If you are Catholic or of another religion and I am Muslim, that's fine," said Hafid Oubrahim, a 27-year old Moroccan of Berber descent who attends the dinners.

  • South Africa's Zulu Princess Thembi: People think we’re murderers

    Royals deny a poison plot while a court challenge claims a signature was forged on a dead king's will.

  • Tanzania unveils Covid restrictions, citing fear of variants

    Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by its late leader John Magufuli, a Covid-sceptic who had downplayed the pandemic.

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARWR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ARWR earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Vatican No. 2 intervenes to shed light on Swiss Guard deaths

    The Vatican secretary of state has intervened personally to shed light on one of the most sensational Vatican scandals of recent times: The 1998 murder of the Swiss Guard commander and his wife, purportedly by a disgruntled younger Swiss Guardsman who then took his own life. Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Vatican City State tribunal to pay “particular attention” to the request by the mother of the accused guardsman, Cedric Tornay, to have access to the confidential court files of the investigation that was officially archived in 1999. Parolin cited the “understandable desire that animates the relatives to know the details of a particularly painful event,” according to a March 30 letter from the cardinal to the mother’s lawyers.

  • OPINION: Sorry LeBron James, person who came up with play-in game idea should get a raise

    The NBA play-in game format has fulfilled its intended effect. More games matter, and that’s what the NBA wanted.

  • U.S. and Britain tell China and Russia: the West is not over yet

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven western democracies aims to court new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing down and while pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats said on Monday. Ahead of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019, U.S. President Joe Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sought to foster a message of multilateralism after four years of Twitter-diplomacy under Donald Trump variously shocked, bewildered and alarmed many Western allies. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West’s richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week is discussing China and Russia as well as battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of climate change.

  • Broker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

    (Reuters) – Retail-focused brokerage Robinhood Financial has hit back against comments by Warren Buffett who on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers.

  • COVID-19 vaccines in Canada: NACI says mRNA vaccines are 'preferred' but Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be offered to adults 30 and older

    Canada' National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending that Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine be offered to individuals age 30 and older, without contraindications.

  • DOGE Reaches New ATH, Robinhood Crashes During Coin’s Surge

    DOGE has reached a confluence of resistance levels near $0.62 and has been rejected by it. Despite the rejection, technical indicators do not yet show significant signs of weakness. New all-time high for DOGE DOGE has been increasing since April 23, when it was trading at a low of only $0.169. The increase is still … Continued

  • Tanzania's president visits Kenya to repair strained ties

    Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in Kenya on Tuesday for a two-day trip to thaw relations between the neighbours, after years of disputes over trade and border issues.

  • France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

    Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europe's independence in microchips. CEO Jean-Marc Chéry told BFM Business that the Commission's initiative is a positive development but added that his firm had no interest in taking part. STMicro produces a wide range of chips, from low-margin microcontrollers to more sophisticated sensors used in smartphones and autonomous vehicles.

  • Australia’s Spat With China Opens Door for Grain Rival Argentina

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in Argentina are pouncing on a trade feud between grain rival Australia and voracious crop buyer China.Argentine growers are set to expand barley plantings by 28% this year after China slapped tariffs on Australian exports of the grain used in livestock feed, one of a slew of similar restrictions imposed by Beijing amid souring relations.Farmers on Argentina’s Pampas crop belt usually compete with Australia for a share of global wheat sales while sending their barley to camel herds in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. But the diplomatic upheaval -- coming amid rising concern among Argentine farmers that the government may raise wheat-export taxes -- has opened a door to ally China.Because wheat and barley are almost interchangeable when used as animal feed ingredients, barley is a sought-after replacement when wheat prices soar. Benchmark U.S. wheat futures have surged 53% since late June, touching an eight-year high last week.Australia has been China’s biggest provider of barley over the past decade, according to MIT Media Lab data through 2019, with the Asian giant regularly sourcing well over half of its imports from Australian farms.Read more on the China-Australia trade feud:Australia Probe of China Port Signals Trouble for BeijingChina Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After TariffsAustralia Won’t Swap Values for China Talks, Minister Payne SaysFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apollo’s $5 Billion Bet on Yahoo Aims to Go Beyond Advertising

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s $5 billion deal for Verizon Communications Inc.’s media unit will create a new entity dubbed Yahoo, and while the name is losing its exclamation point, the new owners are enthusiastic about the business’s opportunities.Along with Yahoo, Apollo is getting AOL, TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry. Guru Gowrappan, who headed the division for Verizon, will be chief executive officer of Yahoo. Verizon will keep a 10% stake in the venture.Apollo partner Reed Rayman said he hopes to take these primarily advertising-driven media brands and augment them with new products like subscription services and sports betting.Those ambitions aren’t altogether different than the previous management’s, but Verizon, which was almost solely focused on expanding its wireless business into 5G, couldn’t find enough patience or resources to make its media foray a success.Yahoo has about 900,000 users of its email, sports and finance sites. And while that’s a wealth of consumer connections, Verizon discovered that the ties aren’t very durable.‘Rude Awakening’If Apollo sees the big online audience as a short-term win, it “could be in for a rude awakening,” said Joanna O’Connell, an analyst with Forrester. “Consumer relationships don’t just persist in perpetuity in a vacuum. They need to be nurtured and grown.”Rayman called Yahoo Finance the world’s premier financial site but declined to provide specifics of growth plans for the outlet, which could range from stock trading to investment services. “We’re looking at a wide range of business and product initiatives that can really leverage its scale,” he said.Apollo also sees opportunity beyond the marquee properties of Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.“Yahoo Mail is still the second-most-used mail worldwide,” Rayman said. “There is a lot in here that we’re excited about. This wasn’t a thesis of buying a lot of things just to get one or two things.”Apollo got its start in the 1990s as a so-called vulture investor led by co-founder Leon Black. The targets were waning businesses and distressed assets. Today its roster of investments makes it a global conglomeration involved with a range of industries, including insurance, tech, manufacturing and TV stations.Verizon, which wrote down $4.5 billion of the media unit’s value, will get to walk away from a distracting, unprofitable business with $5 billion that it can use to help pay off debts.Apollo has a few options, said Roger Entner, an analyst with Recon Analytics.“Private equity makes money in two ways: put companies together or break them apart,” Entner said. “These guys will probably apply some tender loving care to the head count and the balance sheet and sell the best parts.”No M&A PlanRayman said there’s no immediate M&A plan for Yahoo.“It’s an iconic asset and we need to make sure we do it right,” he said.Apollo has been involved in media carve-outs before, such as Cox Communications Inc. selling the firm its TV stations in 2019 but keeping a minority stake, similar to Verizon. It also attracted Alphabet Inc. last year to buy a stake in home-security firm ADT Inc., an Apollo portfolio company it took public in 2018.And Apollo may have a playbook for squeezing juice out of withered web assets. The firm acquired two former online-photo giants, Shutterfly and Snapfish, and has been planning to combine them and take the venture public.There’s a possible advantage for Verizon in a scenario like that, Cowen analyst Colby Synesael wrote in a note Monday.If Apollo is successful in rebuilding Yahoo and brings the asset back to market in an initial public offering, “Verizon will participate in the upside via its 10% stake,” Synesael wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • Warren Buffett is right, inflation is running rampant

    Inflation is picking up in a major way, C-suites across the country warn.

  • ‘Reopening’ stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally.