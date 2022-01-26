U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.98
    +77.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.20
    +379.47 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,916.93
    +377.63 (+2.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.25
    +34.22 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    -22.40 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3500
    +0.4840 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,101.85
    +894.02 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.28
    +18.47 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Kepler Names Co-Founder Remy Stiles as CEO, North America

Kepler Group LLC
·3 min read

Kepler Names Co-Founder Remy Stiles as CEO, North America

Stiles will lead Kepler&#x002019;s 600+ person media and consulting presence across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica.
Stiles will lead Kepler’s 600+ person media and consulting presence across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica.
Stiles will lead Kepler’s 600+ person media and consulting presence across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital services pioneer Kepler has named co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Remy Stiles to the newly created role of CEO, North America. As CEO of its largest region, Stiles will lead Kepler’s 600+ person media and consulting presence across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica. The new role reflects Kepler’s continued investment in the Americas as it also expands its global offering.

Since helping found the firm in 2012, Stiles has been a driving force behind its rapid growth. In the past year alone, she has managed Kepler’s integration with Infectious Media – the UK- and Singapore-based media services leader that joined the group in December 2020, acted as executive sponsor for many of the company’s largest clients, and led the launch and expansion of Kepler Academy – a pro-bono training and mentorship program focused on improving equity and inclusion in the digital marketing industry.

“Remy has been a fundamental contributor to Kepler’s offering and culture since the day we opened our doors,” said Rick Greenberg, Kepler’s founding CEO. “As such, she has a deep understanding of what got us here, but also what we’ll need to grow and evolve – as a team, as a community, and as a company that is dedicated to providing unparalleled value and impact for our clients and partners. I’m incredibly excited to see where she helps take us in the coming years.”

Stiles, Greenberg, and the other Kepler co-founders all met while working at MediaMath, and realized there that brands required a new type of strategic partner to help them effectively harness the tech-driven changes that are revolutionizing marketing. In the firm’s initial years, Stiles focused on building the firm’s Client Solutions organization. She was subsequently named to the company’s executive leadership team and, most recently, assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO, Stiles led key strategic initiatives, including the company’s rebranding, expansion in Costa Rica, and relationship with corporate parent kyu.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and help Kepler along its incredible growth trajectory,” said Stiles. “At a time when brands require so much more from their marketing partners, Kepler will continue to innovate to address the changing marketing and data landscape, deliver thoughtful solutions, and drive breakthrough business performance.”

Stiles will report to Joshua Lerman, recently promoted to the new role of Global President.

About Kepler
Kepler, founded in 2012, provides advanced digital and database services to clients in financial services, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing – including digital media and advanced TV, CRM, database and marketing systems integration, and in-house media team design and activation. The company is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow kyu companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, Godfrey Dadich, and BEworks. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.

For additional details from Kepler, contact:

Alissa Pemberton
apemberton@keplergrp.com
(917) 679-4291

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55bb8d13-1e36-478b-bb97-967a15b64af7


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

  • Why Corning Stock Jumped 12.5% on Wednesday

    The world's most famous glassmaker just beat earnings -- and promised to do it again next quarter, too.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed down 4.5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings is all but dead. Nvidia may abandon the deal, said Bloomberg, and SoftBank -- Arm's seller -- is already contemplating putting Arm up for an initial public offering instead. When Nvidia announced its intention to purchase Arm back in September 2020, the company explained that it would meet 70% of its $40 billion purchase price by paying in shares.

  • DraftKings stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how DraftKings stock is surging after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company on the outlook for sports betting amid the NFL playoffs.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Why Rivian Stock Surged in Early Trading Today

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened higher on Wednesday. After two days of volatile trading, investors and traders appeared to be in a more upbeat mood while awaiting the results of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting. It has been a wild week for shares of early-stage growth companies, including those of Rivian and other electric vehicle makers.

  • Boeing stock bumps up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Boeing and how the stock is reacting.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidTech Giants Rall

  • Tech stocks: ‘There’s clearly a buy signal’ amid the sell-off, strategist says

    JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management partner and portfolio manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings, software stocks, and the outlook for tech as the Fed prepares its policy decision today.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Rating on Exxon Mobil

    Exxon Mobil continues to lag oil prices and could catch up soon

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • Why These 2 Stocks Might Be a Bottom Buy Here

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Pinterest Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active User Trends Will Be in Focus

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 2. Folks have more choices for spending their time, and one of the activities some are giving up is browsing Pinterest. Investors will be looking at Pinterest's monthly active user trends to determine if trending losses have changed direction or not.