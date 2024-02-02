Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SGX:A7RU) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of SGD0.0096

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SGX:A7RU) will pay a dividend of SGD0.0096 on the 15th of February. The dividend yield will be 9.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 15.7% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 316% over the next year.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.0328 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.0481. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Keppel Infrastructure Trust has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

We should note that Keppel Infrastructure Trust has issued stock equal to 13% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Keppel Infrastructure Trust's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Keppel Infrastructure Trust (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

