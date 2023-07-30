Keppel (SGX:BN4) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.15

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.15 per share on the 18th of August. This means the annual payment is 4.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Keppel Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Keppel was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 24.8%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.45 total annually to SGD0.33. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.1% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Keppel has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Keppel has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Keppel not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

