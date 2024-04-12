Keppel's (SGX:BN4) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Keppel Ltd. (SGX:BN4) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of May to SGD0.19. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Keppel's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Keppel was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 73% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.37 total annually to SGD0.34. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Keppel hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Keppel's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Keppel will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Keppel (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Keppel not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

