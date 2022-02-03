Kepro Certified by CMS To Resolve Disputes Under the No Surprises Act

More than 3,000 Experienced Clinical Experts Will Help Guide Kepro's Independent Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepro announced today that it has been certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to serve as an independent dispute resolution entity (IDRE), or third-party arbiter, in the IDR process established by the No Surprises Act (NSA). The Act created new federal safeguards as of January 2022 against surprise medical bills that arise when consumers inadvertently receive care from out-of-network hospitals, doctors, or other providers they did not choose.

"The No Surprises Act is a significant and positive milestone for the healthcare industry, bringing critically important billing safeguards to consumers," said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and CEO, Kepro. "We have already resolved thousands of surprise billing cases over the past 6 years with care and fairness and we're excited to bring our robust clinical expertise, and proven technology-enabled review processes to the federal initiative."

Kepro is also a URAC-accredited Internal and External Independent Review Organization (IRO). Accreditation is granted to organizations that can meet URAC's rigorous standards and have a proven track record of fair and impartial peer review processes for both patients and physicians.

To learn more about Kepro's IDR services please visit our website or contact us at nosurprisesact@kepro.com. To learn more about the CMS requirements and the new federal processes, visit the CMS website.

About Kepro

Over the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored and commercial health payers across the country to improve healthcare quality, maximize efficiency and achieve better healthcare outcomes. Kepro provides technology-enabled services for priority populations to help them remain in the home or community of their choice.

Today, Kepro serves more than 300 clients including federal, state, and local governments. With 20 offices and over 1,500 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide.

Story continues

For additional information about Kepro, visit www.kepro.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Kepro

Aimee Tysarczyk

Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

215-439-8119

atysarczyk@kepro.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kepro-certified-by-cms-to-resolve-disputes-under-the-no-surprises-act-301475046.html

SOURCE Kepro