Kepro Certified by CMS To Resolve Disputes Under the No Surprises Act

·2 min read

More than 3,000 Experienced Clinical Experts Will Help Guide Kepro's Independent Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepro announced today that it has been certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to serve as an independent dispute resolution entity (IDRE), or third-party arbiter, in the IDR process established by the No Surprises Act (NSA). The Act created new federal safeguards as of January 2022 against surprise medical bills that arise when consumers inadvertently receive care from out-of-network hospitals, doctors, or other providers they did not choose.

(PRNewsfoto/Kepro)

"The No Surprises Act is a significant and positive milestone for the healthcare industry, bringing critically important billing safeguards to consumers," said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and CEO, Kepro. "We have already resolved thousands of surprise billing cases over the past 6 years with care and fairness and we're excited to bring our robust clinical expertise, and proven technology-enabled review processes to the federal initiative."

Kepro is also a URAC-accredited Internal and External Independent Review Organization (IRO). Accreditation is granted to organizations that can meet URAC's rigorous standards and have a proven track record of fair and impartial peer review processes for both patients and physicians.

To learn more about Kepro's IDR services please visit our website or contact us at nosurprisesact@kepro.com. To learn more about the CMS requirements and the new federal processes, visit the CMS website.

About Kepro

Over the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored and commercial health payers across the country to improve healthcare quality, maximize efficiency and achieve better healthcare outcomes. Kepro provides technology-enabled services for priority populations to help them remain in the home or community of their choice.

Today, Kepro serves more than 300 clients including federal, state, and local governments. With 20 offices and over 1,500 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide.

For additional information about Kepro, visit www.kepro.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Kepro
Aimee Tysarczyk
Senior Director of Marketing and Communications
215-439-8119
atysarczyk@kepro.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kepro-certified-by-cms-to-resolve-disputes-under-the-no-surprises-act-301475046.html

SOURCE Kepro

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Rotterdam joins Amsterdam in freezing new "dark stores"

    The city of Rotterdam on Wednesday said it would put a one-year freeze on the introduction of any more "dark stores" - small distribution centres in the city used as hubs for on-demand grocery services like Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and others. The move follows a similar decision by Amsterdam last week as city residents push back against nuisances caused by the services that promise delivery in 10 minutes or less. "Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise from loading, reckless bike delivery people and nuisance from the waiting drivers," said Rotterdam city council woman Roos Vermeij in a statement.

  • CNN Employees Grill WarnerMedia CEO Over Jeff Zucker’s Departure

    Jason Kilar said there are no plans to issue additional information about the investigation, which he said is complete.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ My wife and I are close to retirement, but we want to buy a house. Should I empty my 401(k) for the down payment?

    'I am over 59 years of age, and I am hoping to retire in six years. My wife may retire a little before that.'

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Vistra Accuses Energy Transfer of Price Gouging Before Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., one of the largest power generators in Texas, accused units of pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP of price gouging ahead of a looming winter storm that will raise demand for natural gas.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From Face

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • PECO undergoes rebranding after parent Exelon completes split into two companies

    PECO, the largest energy provider to southeastern Pennsylvania, will undergo rebranding, including a new logo, after its parent company Exelon split its business into two entities. Exelon, the largest regulated utility company in the U.S., on Wednesday completed the spinout of its former power generation and competitive energy business, Constellation Energy Corp., in a move first announced in February 2021. PECO will remain a subsidiary of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC), as will Delaware-based energy providers Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power.

  • RCF Affirms Its Commitment to Transformational Change at IAMGOLD and Corrects Misleading and Inaccurate Statements

    Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. ("RCF VII"), a fund managed by RCF Management L.L.C. ("RCFM" and together with RCF VII, "RCF"), owning approximately 5.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares ("IAG Shares") of IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG), today reaffirmed its commitment to transformational change at IAMGOLD and putting aside its differences in order to focus on the best interests of IAMGOLD shareholders.

  • Electric car transition puts over 70,000 jobs at risk in Italy, unions and lobby say

    The transition to electric vehicles will put around 73,000 jobs at risk in Italy, metal workers' unions and a lobby group said on Thursday, calling on the government to start discussions on measures to support the automotive industry. Analysts say the auto sector in Italy could be hit harder than elsewhere because of the small average size of firms in the country and the scale of investment needed to comply with the European Union's "Fit-For-55" climate plan phasing out combustion engines by 2035. "This plan, if not accompanied by (government) intervention, could lead to a loss of approximately 73,000 jobs in Italy, with 63,000 in the 2025-2030 period," employers' group Federmeccanica and the FIM, FIOM and UILM unions said in a rare joint statement.