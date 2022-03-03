U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

Keratin Market to Grow by USD 1.40 billion | Rising Applicability of Keratin in Wound Treatments to Drive Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The keratin market is expected to be driven by various factors, such as the rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments, during the forecast period. The market will grow by USD 1.40 billion at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Keratin Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Keratin Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Report for additional highlights related to the keratin market

Drivers and Challenges

The rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments is one of the key factors driving the global keratin market growth. For example, keratin proteins derived from ovine wool have a wide range of applications in acute wound care management. They also help in treating several skin disorders such as epidermolysis bullosa. Furthermore, keratin dressings are very effective in healing wounds and tissue recovery. They release keratin peptides into the wound, which activate keratinocytes in the affected area. This leads to proliferation and migration of fibroblasts, production of collagen, and formation of granulation tissue, thus resulting in effective healing of the wound. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global keratin market during the forecast period.

The stringent regulations in the cosmetics industry will challenge the global keratin market growth. For instance, in the US, the FDA regulates the cosmetics industry under the regulatory authority of FDCA. In India, the Department of Health and Family Welfare enforces various regulations in the cosmetics industry. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in product recalls at any stage of the supply chain. This poses a severe threat to the cosmetics industry. This, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market, Download a Free Sample Report Now

Vendor Analysis

Technavio's analysis of the keratin market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In line with this, keratin market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:

  • Akola Chemicals Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas SL

  • Croda International Plc

  • GREENTECH SA

  • ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co. Ltd.

  • Keraplast Technologies LLC

  • Keratin Express

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • MakingCosmetics Inc.

  • Organic Beauty Solution Inc.

  • Proteina

  • Rejuvenol

  • Symrise AG

  • The Roxlor Group

  • TORFO wellness Pvt. Ltd.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Wella Operations US LLC

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

The keratin market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:

  • Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period

  • Analysis of the keratin market in major regions - APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level*

  • Analysis of the keratin industry and its segments in the market

  • Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Various factors support the global market growth, and by leveraging benefits in a manner of market opportunities, parameters that are considered to forecast the market analysis include the following:

  • Technological developments

  • Predicted opportunities

  • Market driving trends

  • Consumer preferences

  • Consumer spending dynamics and trends

  • Challenges and restraints to be faced

  • Government regulations

  • Other developments

Related Reports

Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Keratin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.42

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akola Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas SL, Croda International Plc, GREENTECH SA, ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co. Ltd., Keraplast Technologies LLC, Keratin Express, Lonza Group Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Organic Beauty Solution Inc., Proteina, Rejuvenol, Symrise AG, The Roxlor Group, TORFO wellness Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Alpha-keratin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Beta-keratin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Akola Chemicals Ltd.

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Clariant International Ltd.

  • 10.6 Croda International Plc

  • 10.7 GREENTECH SA

  • 10.8 Keraplast Technologies LLC

  • 10.9 Keratin Express

  • 10.10 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 10.11 Symrise AG

  • 10.12 The Roxlor Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keratin-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-40-billion--rising-applicability-of-keratin-in-wound-treatments-to-drive-growth--technavio-301494155.html

SOURCE Technavio

