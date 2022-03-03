Keratin Market to Grow by USD 1.40 billion | Rising Applicability of Keratin in Wound Treatments to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The keratin market is expected to be driven by various factors, such as the rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments, during the forecast period. The market will grow by USD 1.40 billion at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Keratin Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Report for additional highlights related to the keratin market

Drivers and Challenges

The rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments is one of the key factors driving the global keratin market growth. For example, keratin proteins derived from ovine wool have a wide range of applications in acute wound care management. They also help in treating several skin disorders such as epidermolysis bullosa. Furthermore, keratin dressings are very effective in healing wounds and tissue recovery. They release keratin peptides into the wound, which activate keratinocytes in the affected area. This leads to proliferation and migration of fibroblasts, production of collagen, and formation of granulation tissue, thus resulting in effective healing of the wound. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global keratin market during the forecast period.

The stringent regulations in the cosmetics industry will challenge the global keratin market growth. For instance, in the US, the FDA regulates the cosmetics industry under the regulatory authority of FDCA. In India, the Department of Health and Family Welfare enforces various regulations in the cosmetics industry. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in product recalls at any stage of the supply chain. This poses a severe threat to the cosmetics industry. This, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market, Download a Free Sample Report Now

Vendor Analysis

Technavio's analysis of the keratin market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In line with this, keratin market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:

Story continues

Akola Chemicals Ltd.

BASF SE

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas SL

Croda International Plc

GREENTECH SA

ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co. Ltd.

Keraplast Technologies LLC

Keratin Express

Lonza Group Ltd.

MakingCosmetics Inc.

Organic Beauty Solution Inc.

Proteina

Rejuvenol

Symrise AG

The Roxlor Group

TORFO wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Wella Operations US LLC

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

The keratin market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:

Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period

Analysis of the keratin market in major regions - APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level*

Analysis of the keratin industry and its segments in the market

Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Various factors support the global market growth, and by leveraging benefits in a manner of market opportunities, parameters that are considered to forecast the market analysis include the following:

Technological developments

Predicted opportunities

Market driving trends

Consumer preferences

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Government regulations

Other developments

Related Reports

Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Keratin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akola Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas SL, Croda International Plc, GREENTECH SA, ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co. Ltd., Keraplast Technologies LLC, Keratin Express, Lonza Group Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Organic Beauty Solution Inc., Proteina, Rejuvenol, Symrise AG, The Roxlor Group, TORFO wellness Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Alpha-keratin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Beta-keratin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akola Chemicals Ltd.

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Clariant International Ltd.

10.6 Croda International Plc

10.7 GREENTECH SA

10.8 Keraplast Technologies LLC

10.9 Keratin Express

10.10 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.11 Symrise AG

10.12 The Roxlor Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keratin-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-40-billion--rising-applicability-of-keratin-in-wound-treatments-to-drive-growth--technavio-301494155.html

SOURCE Technavio