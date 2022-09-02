Keratin Market Size is predicted to reach at USD 2,399 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%, Owing to Rising Keratin Demand in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industries

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Keratin Market Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Keratin Market Size accounted for USD 1,389 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 2,399 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Keratin Market Report Key Highlights

• Global keratin market value was worth USD 1,389 million in 2021, with a 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

• Asia-Pacific keratin market dominates with more than 44% market share in 2021

• Among types, beta-keratin segment occupied more than 65% of total market share

• Stringent regulations in Europe And North America have caused many skin and hair care product producers to switch from toxic to non-toxic keratin products

• Growing use of keratin in wound treatment is driving the Keratin industry

Report Coverage:

Market Keratin Market Keratin Market Size 2021 USD 1,389 Million Keratin Market Forecast 2030 USD 2,399 Million Keratin Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.5% Keratin Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Keratin Market Base Year 2021 Keratin Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Application, And By Geography Keratin Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Active Concepts LLC, Unilever, Greentech, Keraplast Technologies, MakingCosmetics Inc., Rejuvenol, Akola Chemicals (I) Limited, Keratin Express, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

The keratin market will be driven by an increase in demand for cosmetics and personal care products such as hair care products, skincare cosmetics, as well as various uses in medical and medication improvement. Other major factors such as increased discretionary income, rising desires for better personal grooming products, and changing consumer preferences will boost the keratin market growth. Furthermore, growing the use of keratin products in wound management, drug development, and cell cultures would help to moderate the market's growth rate. Furthermore, technological advancements in the beauty salon business will expand the application breadth of shampoo & conditioners, offering significant keratin market trend prospects. Besides this, high keratin treatment costs and strict governmental policies might slow the market's growth rate. Furthermore, the keratin market value will be further challenged as price volatility continues to rise.

Keratin is a scleroprotein, which is a fibrous structural protein. Keratin is a protein that provides strength and resilience to the cells that make up the hair, skin, and nails. Some few keratins have also been demonstrated to govern essential cellular activities such as protein formation and cell proliferation. Keratin is impermeable in hot or cold water, and proteolytic enzymes do not damage it. Keratin protein protects tissues against friction and small trauma, such as rubbing and scratching.

Global Keratin Market Dynamics

The growing usage of keratin in a variety of end-use industries, including personal care and cosmetics, health and pharmaceuticals, with food and beverages, is expected to generate profitable growth prospects for participants in the global keratin market. The growing demand for keratin in the personal care and cosmetics industries is a major driver driving market expansion. Keratin is primarily used in skincare and hair care products to remove dead skin cells, lower skin oil levels, treat blemishes, and heal hair and damage to the skin caused by heat as well as other chemicals. It can be made from horns, hair, feathers, the outer surface layer of skin, wool, nails, and claws. Furthermore, the advantages of keratin-based treatments are projected to propel the global keratin market over the next few years. Growing urbanization, rising demand for better personal grooming products, and increased usage of keratin products in medicine administration wound management, and regenerative medicine are driving market expansion.

Rapidly Growing Keratin Use in Hair Care and Skin Care Products, Drive Market Growth

In recent years, the global cosmetics sector has seen a progressive move toward innovative chemicals with fewer adverse effects and higher efficiency. The use of keratin in cosmetic products has widened the market for hair care, and skincare products. The industry is benefiting from growing demands for hair care product regimens and individuals being more conscious of hair treatments. According to the European Trade Association for Cosmetics, the European cosmetics sector is worth roughly USD 86 billion, with the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and Spain among the region's major countries in the cosmetics and personal care market. Rising R&D spending in the cosmetic business has contributed to the introduction of new and more sophisticated beauty and personal grooming products.

Market Segmentation

The global keratin market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, product, and application. By type, the market is separated into beta-keratin, and alpha-keratin. By product, the market is divided into hydrolyzed, and others. By application, the market is categorized into personal care & cosmetics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages.

Global Keratin Market Regional Outlook

The global keratin market is divided into five geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the keratin industry analysis, the North America region is predicted to grow significantly in the global market over the next few years. This is due to people's increased use of haircare products and skin care products. Changing consumer preferences, rising spending power, and emerging applications in the medical and drug development fields are driving growth in the North American keratin market. Furthermore, the rising retail and e-commerce sectors in North America, as well as people's greater knowledge of the significance of safeguarding their hair and skin from pollution and filth, are pushing the adoption of personal grooming products. This is one of the primary reasons expected to increase keratin demand in North America during the projected period.

Keratin Market Players

Some of the prominent keratin market companies are Active Concepts LLC, Unilever, Greentech, Keraplast Technologies, Making Cosmetics Inc., Rejuvenol, Akola Chemicals (I) Limited, Keratin Express, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

