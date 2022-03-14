Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 7 to 11, 2022
Paris, March 14, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 7 to 11, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/03/2022
FR0000121485
22,236
540.4535
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/03/2022
FR0000121485
13,993
540.4024
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/03/2022
FR0000121485
2,880
539.5227
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/03/2022
FR0000121485
2,091
539.3905
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/03/2022
FR0000121485
20,000
539.2970
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/03/2022
FR0000121485
18,000
538.5328
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/03/2022
FR0000121485
4,000
538.6056
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/03/2022
FR0000121485
3,000
538.6106
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/03/2022
FR0000121485
16,271
553.7956
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/03/2022
FR0000121485
5,000
552.2262
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/03/2022
FR0000121485
1,500
552.2486
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/03/2022
FR0000121485
1,500
552.2851
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
11/03/2022
FR0000121485
18,464
556.7749
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
11/03/2022
FR0000121485
4,995
555.9180
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
11/03/2022
FR0000121485
1,117
555.9757
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
11/03/2022
FR0000121485
832
555.9184
AQUIS
TOTAL
135,879
545.1927
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/26456d520612039d/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-March-7-to-11-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
