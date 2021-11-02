Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 25 to 29, 2021





Paris, November 2, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 25 to 29, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/10/2021 FR0000121485 10,000 641.3754 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/10/2021 FR0000121485 1,536 647.5270 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/10/2021 FR0000121485 3,904 643.5855 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/10/2021 FR0000121485 3,065 648.7513 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/10/2021 FR0000121485 4,000 644.1488 XPAR TOTAL 22,505 643.6761

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/6b6124f7632dabed/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-25-to-29-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

