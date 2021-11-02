Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 25 to 29, 2021
Paris, November 2, 2021,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 25 to 29, 2021:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
25/10/2021
FR0000121485
10,000
641.3754
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
26/10/2021
FR0000121485
1,536
647.5270
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
27/10/2021
FR0000121485
3,904
643.5855
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
28/10/2021
FR0000121485
3,065
648.7513
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
29/10/2021
FR0000121485
4,000
644.1488
XPAR
TOTAL
22,505
643.6761
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/6b6124f7632dabed/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-25-to-29-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com
Attachment