Kering: HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

PRESS RELEASE July 4, 2022

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE

QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:

750 shares

€24,495,035

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 7,074

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 6,319

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 100,509 shares for 55,299,020.67 €

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 99,759 shares for 55,004,097.52 €

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:

0 share

€24,867,017

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,172

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,360

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 41,192 shares for € 29,270,713.30

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 41,192 shares for € 29,199,060.40

In addition, as a reminder at the time of the implementation of the amendment to the liquidity contract that came into effect on July 1st, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of

July 1st, 2021:

0 share

€25,000,000

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Story continues

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment



