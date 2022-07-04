Kering: HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- PPRUF
- PPRUY
PRESS RELEASE
July 4, 2022
HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE
QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:
750 shares
€24,495,035
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 7,074
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 6,319
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 100,509 shares for 55,299,020.67 €
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 99,759 shares for 55,004,097.52 €
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:
0 share
€24,867,017
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,172
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,360
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 41,192 shares for € 29,270,713.30
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 41,192 shares for € 29,199,060.40
In addition, as a reminder at the time of the implementation of the amendment to the liquidity contract that came into effect on July 1st, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of
July 1st, 2021:
0 share
€25,000,000
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.
Contacts
Press
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
Attachment
Press release Half-yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - July 2022