Kering - Notice to holders of the EUR 550,000,000 bonds due 2022 issued by Kering (the “Issuer”) and exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Puma (the “Bonds”) (ISIN: FR0013450483)

May 12, 2022

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE EUR 550,000,000 BONDS DUE 2022 ISSUED BY KERING (THE “ISSUER”) AND EXCHANGEABLE INTO EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES OF PUMA (THE “BONDS”)

(ISIN: FR0013450483)

Kering hereby notifies Bondholders that, as a result of the Cash Dividend of €0.72 per Share payable to Puma shareholders of record on May 13, 2022 and which constitutes a Surplus Dividend, pursuant to Condition 7(d)(A), the Calculation Agent has determined that the Exchange Price is adjusted from €92.17 to €91.8292, effective May 12, 2022.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

This notice does not constitute or form a part of an offer of or solicitation to purchase securities.

