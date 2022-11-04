U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

KERING, PHAIDON, and ARTSPACE partner to launch GREAT WOMEN PAINTERS with Jordan Casteel, Loie Hollowell, Marilyn Minter, Hilary Pecis, and Genesis Tramaine

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, Kering, Phaidon, and Artspace partnered with the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) on the launch of Great Women Painters. A comprehensive survey, the new book tells the stories of over three hundred women artists born in sixty countries worldwide from the past five centuries. Conceived to reveal and champion a more diverse history of art, the collaboration brought together four artists featured in the book – Jordan Casteel, Loie Hollowell, Hilary Pecis, and Genesis Tramaine. The partnership also includes the launch of two newly-commissioned limited-edition prints, by Pecis and Marilyn Minter, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the MCA's Women Artists Initiative.

Loie Hollowell, Hilary Pecis, Jordan Casteel, Genesis Tramaine holding &quot;Great Women Painters.&quot; (c) Jeremy Lawson Photography (PRNewsfoto/Phaidon)
Loie Hollowell, Hilary Pecis, Jordan Casteel, Genesis Tramaine holding "Great Women Painters." (c) Jeremy Lawson Photography (PRNewsfoto/Phaidon)

"Great Women Painters is an illuminating text that calls attention to a history of women painters who were overwritten, and urges us all to re-examine what we know about one of the most celebrated mediums in art. We are honored to be partnering with Phaidon for a third time on such an impactful project – one that not only highlights the talent, stories, and voices of women painters, but champions a future where their contributions to arts and culture cannot be overlooked." – Laurent Claquin, President of Kering Americas

"At Phaidon, we pride ourselves on shining a light on underrepresented areas of the creative world. Following the breakout success of Great Women Artists in 2019 and Woman Made in 2021, we are delighted to again partner with Kering, to reveal a richer and more varied telling of the story of painting — and inspire the next generation of great women artists."
Keith Fox, CEO of Phaidon

On Thursday November 3, the MCA hosted a public program for 275 attendees featuring Casteel, Hollowell, Pecis, and Tramaine. In conversation with the MCA's Pritzker Director Madeleine Grynsztejn, the artists discussed their own practices, as well as other great women painters who inspired and mentored them.

A private dinner honoring the four artists was attended by key patrons, collectors, and members of Chicago's arts, design, and fashion community, including Arden Fanning Andrews, Vogue; Chirag Badlani, Alphawood Foundation Executive Director; Kimberly Bares, Magnificent Mile Association President and CEO; Julius Few, MD, Board of Trustees MCA; Jamillah James, Manilow Senior Curator MCA; Enuma Okoro, Financial Times; Tina Trott, philanthropist. Guests enjoyed an autumnal meal prepared by Culinaire. Set in the MCA's Kovler Atrium and elegantly styled by HMR Designs, the dinner included toasts to the artists by Phaidon CEO Keith Fox, Kering Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement Kate Shone, and MCA Pritzker Director Madeleine Grynsztejn.

"It's been an honor to partner with Phaidon and provide a platform for this celebration of women and painting. The MCA is committed to women's empowerment in the arts and initiating the discourse surrounding women's experiences in the historically male-dominated sphere of painting is just the beginning of a journey of education and accessibility."
Madeleine Grynsztejn, Pritzker Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

In an exclusive preview, Pecis' first limited-edition, "Untitled Interior" (2019/2022) and Marilyn Minter's forthcoming photographic edition, were presented at the dinner. Commissioned by Artspace, the new works will release on November 4 and November 28, 2022, respectively. Also on view was Great Women Painters featured artist Loie Hollowell's recently-released edition Yellow Brain. Proceeds again benefitted the MCA Chicago.

Finally, on Friday November 4, all four artists participated in a private mentoring session at MCA for a group of local students and educators as attendees.

To learn more about the Great Women Painters series of charitable editions visit: www.artspace.com/greatwomenpainters.

About Women In Motion

Kering's commitment to women is at the heart of the Group's priorities and extends, through Women In Motion, to the field of arts and culture, where gender inequalities are still glaring, even though creation is one of the most powerful vectors for change.

In 2015, Kering launched Women In Motion at the Festival de Cannes with the ambition of highlighting women in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera. The program has since expanded in a major way to photography, but also to art, design, choreography and music. Through its Awards, the program recognizes inspirational figures and young female talent, while its Talks provide an opportunity for leading personalities to share their views on the representation of women in their profession.

For the past eight years, Women In Motion has been a platform of choice that contributes to changing mind sets and thinking on the place of women - and the recognition they receive - in the arts and culture.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits of creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. Kering captures these beliefs in its signature: "Empowering Imagination".

About Phaidon

Phaidon is the premier global publisher of the creative arts with over 1,500 titles in print. They work with the world's most influential artists, chefs, writers, and thinkers to produce innovative books on art, photography, design, architecture, fashion, food and travel, and illustrated books for children. Phaidon is headquartered in London and New York City.

About The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The museum is generously supported by its Board of Trustees; individual and corporate members; private and corporate foundations, including the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; and government agencies. Museum capital improvements are supported by a Public Museum Capital Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The MCA is a proud member of Museums in the Park and receives major support from the Chicago Park District. The MCA is located at 220 E. Chicago Avenue, one block east of Michigan Avenue. The museum and sculpture garden are open on Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. The museum is closed on Mondays. Tuesdays are Community Free Days with free admission for Illinois residents. The museum has a suggested general admission of $15 for adults and $8 for seniors. Admission is free for all youth 18 and under, members of the military and veterans, and MCA members. Information about MCA exhibitions, programs, and special events is available on the MCA website at mcachicago.org or by phone at 312.280.2660.

