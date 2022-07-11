Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - July 4 to 8, 2022
Paris, July 11, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 4 to 8, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/07/2022
FR0000121485
18 700
481.2846
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/07/2022
FR0000121485
21 000
480.1155
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/07/2022
FR0000121485
4 000
477.7319
TQEX
TOTAL
43 700
480.3976
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/420e914a80f349a4/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-4-to-8-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
