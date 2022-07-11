U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.50
    -26.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,117.00
    -193.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,054.00
    -98.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.00
    -15.40 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.19
    -2.60 (-2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0121
    -0.0061 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.41
    +0.33 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8170
    +0.7370 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,462.71
    -865.69 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.00
    -36.67 (-7.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.23
    -81.01 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - July 4 to 8, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KERING
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PPRUF
  • PPRUY

 

Paris, July 11, 2022,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 4 to 8, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

05/07/2022

FR0000121485

18 700

481.2846

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

05/07/2022

FR0000121485

21 000

480.1155

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

05/07/2022

FR0000121485

4 000

477.7319

TQEX

 

 

 

TOTAL

43 700

480.3976

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/420e914a80f349a4/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-4-to-8-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy                            +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                laura.levy@kering.com

 

 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories