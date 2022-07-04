U.S. markets closed

Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - June 27 to July 1st, 2022

KERING
·1 min read
In this article:
  • PPRUF
  • PPRUY

 

Paris, July 4, 2022,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 27 to July 1st, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

29/06/2022

FR0000121485

809

492.8854

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

30/06/2022

FR0000121485

21 000

485.8949

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

30/06/2022

FR0000121485

9 000

483.7146

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

01/07/2022

FR0000121485

800

484.7819

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

31 609

485.4249

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2c739f533126879a/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-27-to-July-1st-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy                            +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                laura.levy@kering.com

 

 

 

Attachment


