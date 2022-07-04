Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - June 27 to July 1st, 2022
Paris, July 4, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 27 to July 1st, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
29/06/2022
FR0000121485
809
492.8854
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
30/06/2022
FR0000121485
21 000
485.8949
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
30/06/2022
FR0000121485
9 000
483.7146
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
01/07/2022
FR0000121485
800
484.7819
XPAR
TOTAL
31 609
485.4249
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2c739f533126879a/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-27-to-July-1st-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
Attachment