Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - June 6 to 10, 2022
- PPRUF
- PPRUY
Paris, June 13, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 6 to 10, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/06/2022
FR0000121485
6 850
527.4314
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/06/2022
FR0000121485
17 800
521.0710
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/06/2022
FR0000121485
14 620
522.7002
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/06/2022
FR0000121485
6 880
520.7088
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/06/2022
FR0000121485
18 350
518.1665
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/06/2022
FR0000121485
10 000
515.8666
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/06/2022
FR0000121485
20 500
511.1381
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/06/2022
FR0000121485
10 000
510.5933
CEUX
TOTAL
105 000
517.7486
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/497272e6fcdccced/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-6-to-10-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
