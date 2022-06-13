U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - June 6 to 10, 2022

KERING
·1 min read
In this article:
  • PPRUF
  • PPRUY

 

Paris, June 13, 2022,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 6 to 10, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

06/06/2022

FR0000121485

6 850

527.4314

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

07/06/2022

FR0000121485

17 800

521.0710

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

08/06/2022

FR0000121485

14 620

522.7002

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

08/06/2022

FR0000121485

6 880

520.7088

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

09/06/2022

FR0000121485

18 350

518.1665

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

09/06/2022

FR0000121485

10 000

515.8666

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

10/06/2022

FR0000121485

20 500

511.1381

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

10/06/2022

FR0000121485

10 000

510.5933

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

105 000

517.7486

 

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/497272e6fcdccced/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-6-to-10-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy                           +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                laura.levy@kering.com

 

 

 

Attachment


