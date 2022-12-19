U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - December 12 to 16, 2022

KERING
·2 min read


Paris, December 19, 2022,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 12 to 16, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

12/12/2022

FR0000121485

8,472

519.4090

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

12/12/2022

FR0000121485

1,661

519.2393

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

12/12/2022

FR0000121485

804

519.0999

TQEX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

12/12/2022

FR0000121485

2,450

518.9560

AQEU

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/12/2022

FR0000121485

8,664

525.1821

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/12/2022

FR0000121485

2,628

525.2228

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/12/2022

FR0000121485

720

525.3417

TQEX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/12/2022

FR0000121485

1,375

524.7377

AQEU

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

14/12/2022

FR0000121485

7,931

521.8000

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

14/12/2022

FR0000121485

2,291

521.5733

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

14/12/2022

FR0000121485

1,207

522.3513

TQEX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

14/12/2022

FR0000121485

1,958

522.6966

AQEU

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

15/12/2022

FR0000121485

36,036

498.8957

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

15/12/2022

FR0000121485

19,232

498.6001

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

15/12/2022

FR0000121485

6,967

498.9531

TQEX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

15/12/2022

FR0000121485

4,693

500.5526

AQEU

 

 

 

TOTAL

107,089

507.6313

 

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/75436e46ea62500c/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-12-to-16-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

Attachment


