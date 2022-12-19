Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - December 12 to 16, 2022
Paris, December 19, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 12 to 16, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
12/12/2022
FR0000121485
8,472
519.4090
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
12/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,661
519.2393
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
12/12/2022
FR0000121485
804
519.0999
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
12/12/2022
FR0000121485
2,450
518.9560
AQEU
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/12/2022
FR0000121485
8,664
525.1821
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/12/2022
FR0000121485
2,628
525.2228
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/12/2022
FR0000121485
720
525.3417
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,375
524.7377
AQEU
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
14/12/2022
FR0000121485
7,931
521.8000
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
14/12/2022
FR0000121485
2,291
521.5733
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
14/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,207
522.3513
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
14/12/2022
FR0000121485
1,958
522.6966
AQEU
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
15/12/2022
FR0000121485
36,036
498.8957
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
15/12/2022
FR0000121485
19,232
498.6001
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
15/12/2022
FR0000121485
6,967
498.9531
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
15/12/2022
FR0000121485
4,693
500.5526
AQEU
TOTAL
107,089
507.6313
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/75436e46ea62500c/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-12-to-16-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
