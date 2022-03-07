Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - February 28 to March 4, 2022

Paris, Mars 07, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 28 to March 4, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/02/2022 FR0000121485 29409 618.4593 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/02/2022 FR0000121485 8750 622.4061 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/02/2022 FR0000121485 3057 622.4656 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/02/2022 FR0000121485 2172 622.4957 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/03/2022 FR0000121485 19 499 618.8512 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/03/2022 FR0000121485 4000 621.6239 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/03/2022 FR0000121485 1500 621.6106 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/03/2022 FR0000121485 1500 621.7403 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/03/2022 FR0000121485 26 185 614.4154 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2022 FR0000121485 41 000 608.5229 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2022 FR0000121485 5000 612.6010 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2022 FR0000121485 4077 613.3892 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2022 FR0000121485 37 000 568.1664 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2022 FR0000121485 21000 567.4397 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2022 FR0000121485 4000 569.7454 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2022 FR0000121485 3000 568.6366 AQUIS TOTAL 211 149 600.6789

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/4124b16c7e6a4027/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-28-to-March-4-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment



