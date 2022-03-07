Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - February 28 to March 4, 2022
Paris, Mars 07, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 28 to March 4, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
28/02/2022
FR0000121485
29409
618.4593
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
28/02/2022
FR0000121485
8750
622.4061
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
28/02/2022
FR0000121485
3057
622.4656
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
28/02/2022
FR0000121485
2172
622.4957
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
01/03/2022
FR0000121485
19 499
618.8512
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
01/03/2022
FR0000121485
4000
621.6239
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
01/03/2022
FR0000121485
1500
621.6106
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
01/03/2022
FR0000121485
1500
621.7403
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
02/03/2022
FR0000121485
26 185
614.4154
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
03/03/2022
FR0000121485
41 000
608.5229
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
03/03/2022
FR0000121485
5000
612.6010
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
03/03/2022
FR0000121485
4077
613.3892
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/03/2022
FR0000121485
37 000
568.1664
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/03/2022
FR0000121485
21000
567.4397
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/03/2022
FR0000121485
4000
569.7454
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/03/2022
FR0000121485
3000
568.6366
AQUIS
TOTAL
211 149
600.6789
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/4124b16c7e6a4027/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-28-to-March-4-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
