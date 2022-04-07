Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - April 4 to 6, 2022
- KER
Paris, April 7, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from April 4 to 6, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/04/2022
FR0000121485
7 343
570.2475
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/04/2022
FR0000121485
2 787
571.6530
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/04/2022
FR0000121485
383
571.5877
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/04/2022
FR0000121485
279
571.8556
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/04/2022
FR0000121485
21 195
582.3930
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/04/2022
FR0000121485
11 276
582.5880
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/04/2022
FR0000121485
2 951
582.9184
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/04/2022
FR0000121485
821
582.6733
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/04/2022
FR0000121485
25 129
563.5440
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/04/2022
FR0000121485
10 000
563.0412
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/04/2022
FR0000121485
2566
562.8132
TQEX
TOTAL
84 730
572.4835
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5c3c3a5209c4e239/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-April-4-to-6-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
