Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - April 4 to 6, 2022

Paris, April 7, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from April 4 to 6, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/04/2022 FR0000121485 7 343 570.2475 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/04/2022 FR0000121485 2 787 571.6530 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/04/2022 FR0000121485 383 571.5877 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/04/2022 FR0000121485 279 571.8556 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/04/2022 FR0000121485 21 195 582.3930 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/04/2022 FR0000121485 11 276 582.5880 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/04/2022 FR0000121485 2 951 582.9184 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/04/2022 FR0000121485 821 582.6733 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/04/2022 FR0000121485 25 129 563.5440 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/04/2022 FR0000121485 10 000 563.0412 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/04/2022 FR0000121485 2566 562.8132 TQEX TOTAL 84 730 572.4835

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5c3c3a5209c4e239/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-April-4-to-6-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Story continues

Attachment



