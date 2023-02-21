U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (February 2023)

KERING
·1 min read

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 02.15.2023

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

 

 

 

February 21, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 



Date



Total Number of

shares



Total number of voting rights

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2



February 15, 2023



124,070,778



176,993,019



175,218,826

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

Attachment


