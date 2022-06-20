U.S. markets closed

Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority - June 2022

KERING
·1 min read

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 498,771,664

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

 


June 20, 2022


 

 

 

 

 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 



Date



Total Number of

shares



Total number of voting rights

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2



June 15, 2022



124,692,916



177,587,959



176,007,128

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

Attachment


