U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,946.77
    +0.21 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,611.47
    +65.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,092.67
    -52.28 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.78
    +3.66 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    -2.89 (-3.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    -9.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2440
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,594.96
    -97.85 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.80
    -5.28 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (November 2022)

KERING
·1 min read


Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 499,183,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

November 18, 2022

 

 

 

 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 



Date



Total Number of

shares



Total number of voting rights

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2



November 15, 2022



124,795,778



177,726,030



175,799,804

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Diamondback Stocks All Dropped on Friday

    As of 10:20 a.m. ET, shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are trading 1.8% below Thursday's close, while oil industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down 2.1%, and independent oil producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) leads the pack lower with a 5.6% loss. Valued at just 6.5 times earnings, and paying a rich 5.5% dividend yield, Diamondback's dividend alone seems nearly enough to justify the stock's price, even assuming zero growth in earnings.

  • AMD Believes This Could Be a Market Opportunity of Over $100 Billion

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the numerous solutions AMD has announced for the data center market. Nick Rossolillo is excited about the vast opportunity accelerators provide AMD.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Is Down Another 7% Today

    The cryptocurrency exchange is sinking again after another analyst chimed in about its potential downsides.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Is Shopify's Business in Trouble?

    Tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has generated fantastic growth over the years. There's no doubt Shopify has achieved impressive results over the years providing entrepreneurs and business owners with various tools and services to run an e-commerce store. During the early stages of the pandemic, when people were losing their jobs or scrambling for ways to make some extra money, Shopify offered a way for its customers to profit from a hobby or trade.

  • Cisco Just Demonstrated the Power of Stock Buybacks

    The company generated adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, surpassing Wall Street's consensus earnings estimate of $0.84 per share. Investors and analysts applauded Cisco's strong results, and the stock price closed 5% higher on Thursday. Fun fact: If not for the anti-dilutive effects of the buyback program, Cisco would barely have satisfied the consensus-earnings target.

  • More than $2 trillion in stock options expire Friday with put-call ratio near levels unseen since 2001

    Equity options worth $2.1 trillion in notional value are set to expire on Friday in the latest monthly event where weekly and monthly options tied to single stocks, equity indexes and exchange-traded funds expire, risking an explosion of volatility across markets.

  • The Case for Coinbase as a Value Stock

    Coinbase has a lot of cash, but it's the company's stablecoin business that's a cash machine.

  • This Bitcoin Play Has Gotten Too Cheap. ARK’s Cathie Wood Has Noticed.

    The trust has historically traded for less than the value of the Bitcoin it holds, but the differential has widened as investors have soured on cryptocurrencies.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid Group, and QuantumScape Plunged Today

    The prospect of further rate hikes sent each of these companies into the red, as none made money today, and they may have to raise even more in the future.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

    Fintech companies have revolutionized investing, investors have often been able to scoop up stocks for no trading commissions over the last few years. Investors who have a few dollars to invest can buy at least one whole share of each of these three affordable stocks for less than $50. Regardless of what's going on around the world, it's a safe bet (sadly health-wise) that cigarettes will always be consumed due to nicotine's addictive nature.

  • Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

    Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.

  • Warren Buffett Makes All His Money From Just 11 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is having a much better year than most S&P 500 investors. And he can thank a handful of stocks for that.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.

    The share price of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) has nearly doubled in 2022. Much of the gain for the stock came after Lantheus reported its 2021 Q4 results in late February. Lantheus develops imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovering and treating serious medical conditions.

  • Is Silvergate Capital Facing a Bank Run?

    The entire crypto industry has been struggling after the major crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week following a liquidity crunch and opening of federal investigations into the actions of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) has been hit particularly hard, with its stock down about 47% since the news about FTX started to break last week. Now there is chatter that Silvergate could be facing a run -- when customers rush to withdraw their deposits because of concerns about the survival of the bank.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    "I'm only happy when it rains," sang alternative rock band Garbage in the 1990s, and it's fair to say that Cathie Wood feels the same way. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker of Ark Invest is a growth stock investor, but she also seems to be making opportunistic purchases when her holdings go the wrong way. Ark Invest only added to a couple of its position on Wednesday.